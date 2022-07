The Mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – at least that's that latest report as we head into Marvel Studios' hotly-anticipated Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. We've previously heard that the X-Men's official debut in the MCU would be a film called The Mutants, but that was via fan site and scooper outlets; this time, we are getting word from more "official" trade outlets, which seem to confirm everything we heard from the earlier rumors. So if you're a Marvel fan, it's looking increasingly likely that The Mutants is title you need to have on your bingo card for Phase (Four? Five?).

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO