NYC subway perv pushed his face into woman’s butt, cops say

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
 3 days ago

A creep stuck his face into a woman’s backside as she climbed subway steps in Brooklyn, cops said.

The victim, 40, was exiting the Jay Street-MetroTech station at the corner of Jay and Willoughby streets about 10:15 p.m. when the suspect approached her from behind last month and “forcefully placed his face in her buttocks,” police said.

The ticked-off victim did not turn the other cheek. She wheeled around and clocked the perv with her purse, cops said. The coward retreated and fled out the subway station, police said. The woman was not injured.

The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance video and a photo of the suspect: an adult male, approximately 6-foot-2, weighing between 210 and 250 pounds, with a large build, brown eyes, and short dark hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black Nike T- shirt, black shorts and gray Nike shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

