Bears with the munchies break into California home

They were as hungry as bears.

A mother bear and her cub broke into a California woman’s house and munched on an entire box of doughnuts at her kitchen counter.

Alice Taylor, who shared the video she captured with ABC7, explained that she heard a noise in her Monrovia abode, which led her to the discovery of the furry pair snacking on the treats meant for her family.

The brazen duo, which Taylor said had entered her home once before, came in through a window after removing its screen and left the same way after Taylor scared them off.