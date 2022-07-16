ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears with the munchies break into California home

They were as hungry as bears.

A mother bear and her cub broke into a California woman’s house and munched on an entire box of doughnuts at her kitchen counter.

Alice Taylor, who shared the video she captured with ABC7, explained that she heard a noise in her Monrovia abode, which led her to the discovery of the furry pair snacking on the treats meant for her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXRAr_0gi8ZIzv00
A mother bear and cub broke into a California family’s home and ate doughnuts on their counter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnvCs_0gi8ZIzv00
Alice Taylor said she heard a noise and discovered the bears munching on her snacks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDP2r_0gi8ZIzv00
Alice Taylor says the bears had entered her home before and had snuck in through a window.

The brazen duo, which Taylor said had entered her home once before, came in through a window after removing its screen and left the same way after Taylor scared them off.

Comments / 1

