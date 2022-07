Will the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho Netflix series be any good? Taking a look at the Yu Yu Hakusho Netflix character posters, revealing three of the main cast members from the anime, including Urameshi, it evokes vibes of many live action Japanese anime adaptations that have come before it, avoiding the pratfalls of many Westernized adaptations. Hopefully #YuYuHakusho will be different from the Netflix Cowboy Bebop series, which was canceled after one season. In other entertainment news, Sylvester Stallone is calling out the producer of Rocky as part of an ongoing dispute over ownership of the boxing franchise. And finally, we give you the lowdown on what to expect from IGN at SDCC 2022.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO