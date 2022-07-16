ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Dr. Caitlin Bernard who gave 10-year-old abortion faced kidnapping threat

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana ob-gyn who said she gave an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim, was reportedly threatened in the past by pro-life activists. Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP

The Indianapolis ob-gyn who ignited a media firestorm after saying she had given a 10-year-old rape victim an abortion, has been threatened in the past by pro-life activists, according to a report.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, 37, was also named on an anti-abortion website linked to Amy Coney Barrett before she became a supreme court justice, The Guardian said.

Bernard chose to stop working at a South Bend clinic after she learned of a threat to kidnap her daughter, she said last year while testifying in a case about abortion restrictions in Indiana, The Guardian reported Friday.

Bernard was also among a list of six abortion providers named on the website of an anti-abortion group called Right to Life Michiana.

Bernard had been making the 2.5 hour trek to South Bend once a month to do first trimester abortions when she learned of the threat against her child, she testified.

Bernard became the center of a controversy this month when the Indianapolis Star reported her account of how she got a call from a “child abuse doctor” in Ohio three days after the Supreme Court issued its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVmM7_0gi8ZFLk00
Indiana AG Todd Rokita announced that he was going to probe Bernard’s actions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AT3Nr_0gi8ZFLk00
Gerson Fuentes was arrested and charged with raping the girl in Ohio.

The Ohio doctor told her about a 10-year-old girl who was six weeks and three days pregnant and needed an abortion. The girl was given a medical abortion June 30.

The Republican Indiana attorney general, Todd Rokita, has said he would investigate Bernard’s actions but did not suggest there was any specific wrongdoing.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, was charged in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.

