Video Games

Obi-Wan Fan Movie, RoboCop Gets an FPS Game & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From new features being added to the PS5, to The Flash Movie being in jeopardy due to Ezra Miller,...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Thor: Love And Thunder’s Taika Waititi Reveals Why The Guardians Didn't Play A Bigger Role In The Marvel Movie

SPOILERS are ahead for Thor: Love and Thunder, now playing exclusively in theaters. Prior to Thor: Love and Thunder, the last time we saw Chris Hemsworth’s MCU hero, he'd left Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy to join them on their adventures. So when the latest Marvel movie opened with Peter Quill and the gang going on a mission with the God of Thunder, it made perfect sense. Our only question is why didn’t we see more of the lovable superhero team?
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Already Campaigning Marvel to #ReleaseTheWaititiCut

The much-anticipated MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder is finally dominating the box office, with an impressive $302 million in its opening weekend at the global box office. Helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the fourth Thor film follows Chris Hemsworth's titular hero as the defender of the universe once again going against Christian Bale’s Gorr The Godbutcher, who despises all gods in the universe.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Tessa Thompson Calls Out A Thor 4 Blooper Taika Waititi Left In The Movie Without Noticing

It’s no secret that Marvel movies have a lot of moving parts behind the scenes which ultimately result in a concept being translated from the page to the big screen. And in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe release, Thor: Love and Thunder, filmmaker Taika Waititi puts in work, balancing a fun comedic tone with some heavier themes (He even throws in some zanier elements like the heroic and viral space goats and Russell Crowe’s ridiculous Zeus.) Amid all of that, though, Waititi apparently used a wrong take involving Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in the final movie, as pointed out by the actress herself.
MOVIES
Benzinga

Hollywood Director Says Baby Yoda On Disney's 'Mandalorian' Was 'Completely Stolen' From This 1984 Hit

Baby Yoda of “The Mandalorian” series on Disney+, a unit of Walt Disney Co DIS, is “completely stolen” from Gizmo of the “Gremlins” films, said director Joe Dante. What Happened: Dante, who directed the 1984 film “Gremlins” and its 1990 sequel “Gremlins 2: The New Batch,” brought up Baby Yoda in a recent interview with The San Francisco Chronicle.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ashley Eckstein Shares Excitement for Future Ahsoka Stories

The future is bright for Ahsoka Tano, who was become somewhat of a fixture in recent Star Wars storytelling following her initial debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In the coming years, that is expected to continue with both a new animated series called Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which will dive into Ahsoka's early origin story, as well as a live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series, which will see Rosario Dawson reprise her role following appearances on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. While we'll have to wait and see exactly what these new stories entail, it certainly seems like they'll bring significant new developments for the character, building on top of an already-compelling string of appearances and a passionate fandom. Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced Ahsoka across her animated appearances, recently spoke to ComicBook.com about those upcoming television series, and how excited she is to see the character's fanbase continue to grow.
MOVIES
IGN

Kloa: Child of the Forest - Official Reveal Trailer

Watch the reveal trailer for Kloa: Child Of The Forest, a new action adventure game inspired by Studio Ghibli and The Legend of Zelda. Developed by Wildpad Games, the game features beautiful natural scenery and fast paced combat. Kloa: Child Of The Forest is on Kickstarter now.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PowerWash Simulator Review

Some games hide mystery in their titles, practically begging for every narrative thread to be pulled on to discover the secrets behind those words. PowerWash Simulator is not like this. Its direct name reveals that it is exactly what you think it is: the chance to live out your fantasy(?) as a water gun for hire, moving from job to job until all the dirt is blasted into oblivion. There's not a great deal of variety in such a career, and monotony can sink in, but a fundamentally simple yet satisfying style of gameplay provides a great way to chill out across numerous generously sized levels. Yes, it is just simulating the usually mundane act of hosing down your patio once a year, but PowerWash Simulator elevates itself above what could so easily become tedium by subtly gamifying the chore and shoving the most annoying parts under the rug. Anyway, let's try not to get too philosophical about it: Here's my review, in which I analyse a game about washing a 30-foot high shoe.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi Confirms Dwayne Johnson Easter Egg

If you thought the closing moments of Thor: Love and Thunder included a little tribute to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you'd be right. Saturday, Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi confirmed his character Korg's partner was named Dwayne after the wrestler-turned-blockbuster superstar. "No coincidence baby," the filmmaker tweeted alongside a...
MOVIES
IGN

SD Gundam Battle Alliance - Official Opening Movie

Watch the exciting SD Gundam Battle Alliance Opening Movie for a closer look at all the suits and their impressive abilities in action. SD Gundam Battle Alliance releases on August 25, 2022 on PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Acquires Esports Platform Repeat.gg

Sony Interactive Entertainment is acquiring Repeat.gg, an esports technology platform as its amibitions in the space continue to grow. Repeat.gg is one of biggest esports tournament platforms in the world and it helps users compete for cash prizes across online games. Furthermore, it organizes asynchronous esports tournaments that allow players to compete in games even if they aren't online at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Netflix Reveals Live-Action Yu Yu Hakusho's Kurama

IGN can exclusively reveal that Netflix has announced its casting of Kurama in the upcoming live action Yu Yu Hakusho series. The beloved fox demon will be played by Japanese actor and voice artist Jun Shison. Kurama's character in the original manga and anime is one of the most popular...
COMICS

