‘Stranger Things’: Don’t Expect Any New Characters in Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5 will be the last of the sci-fi Netflix series. Each season, Stranger Things introduces a new and loveable character, who often ends up dying tragically. Some viewers have criticized the fact that the show’s main characters appear unable to die. However, the Duffer Brothers recently confirmed that there won’t be any new important characters in season 5. Could this mean a character who has been with the show all along will get killed off?

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Eduardo Franco as Argyle in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 | Netflix

‘Stranger Things’ is chock full of loveable side characters

Stranger Things Season 5 will be the last of the Netflix series. It’s become a noticeable trend that each season, Stranger Things introduces a loveable side character who eventually is killed off. In season 1, Nancy’s friend Barb was the first person to succumb to the Demogorgon . Although Barb only appeared in a couple of episodes, fans were quick to campaign for justice for the tragic character.

Season 2 introduced Joyce’s new boyfriend, Bob Newby. The lovable, dorky Radio Shack manager quickly captured fans’ hearts. Unfortunately, Bob also met a grisly end. He was killed by a pack of Demodogs after bravely traveling through Hawkins Lab to unlock the building.

In season 3, Billy met his untimely end after being possessed by the Mind Flayer. Though Billy’s death was tragic, no one would necessarily call him a loveable character. However, Dr. Alexei’s sudden death definitely upset fans. The Russian scientist charmed fans with his joyous discovery of American novelties prior to his tragic end.

Finally, perhaps the most tragic death so far occurred in season 4. Eddie Munson, head of the Hellfire Club, stole fans’ hearts almost immediately. He met his end in the Upside Down while drawing the Demobats away from the Creel House.

The Duffer Brothers teased that ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 won’t add any significant new characters

Despite all these deaths, there are still a lot of characters to follow going into Stranger Things Season 5. However, the Duffer Brothers have teased that they won’t be adding any significant new characters when the series returns. They spoke during the Stranger Things Season 4 Volume II Official After Show .

“Someone needs to stop us,” they joked about adding new characters to the series. “So we’re stopping. We’re stopping. We’re not adding any more characters in season 5 I promise.” This will likely give the show’s creators the ability to wrap up each main character’s storyline in the show’s final season.

Fans have criticized the ‘plot armour’ around certain ‘Stranger Things’ characters

While Stranger Things has featured quite a few deaths, some fans have criticized the fact that the show’s main characters have remained untouchable thus far. “Honestly, I’m really disappointed. Every season we get a death of a side character, and it never really amounts to anything. People get introduced just to die in the same season,” one Reddit user wrote.

“It almost makes it unenjoyable to watch because you know none of the og characters are actually in danger, and obviously El is not going to die,” they continued. Jim Hopper appeared to die in the season 3 finale, only to return in season 4. And while Max’s situation looks incredibly bleak going into Stranger Things Season 5, the writers still avoided killing her off altogether.

However, since the Duffer Brothers have teased that there won’t be any notable side characters added to Stranger Things Season 5, it’s possible that major character death is on the way.

