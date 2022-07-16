At last, first: Truex wins 1st pole for Joe Gibbs Racing

CHICAGO (AP) — Ben Kennedy is thinking big. As in big cities, big ideas and big plans. That’s how NASCAR and Chicago got together. Kennedy played an instrumental role in NASCAR bringing an unprecedented street race to downtown Chicago during its 75th season in yet another radical change to its once staid schedule. “We want to be bold and innovative as we think about new venues and new concepts that we’re going to,” said Kennedy, the 30-year-old great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France. “This is No. 1 on the list for us right now, and it’s certainly going to be the most anticipated event of our season and one of the biggest sporting events in our country in 2023.”

