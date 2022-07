TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The man who drove his SUV into a Tuscaloosa restaurant Sunday evening has been identified. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams drove his Jeep Grand Cherokee into the front of La Gran Fiesta in the 9700 block of Highway 69 South just after 5:45 p.m. The crash resulted in five customers inside the building sustaining injuries. All are expected to survive.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO