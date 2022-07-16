ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor police seeking man who robbed a Chase bank

By Alisha Dixon
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KuUBq_0gi8Xxom00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police seek the public’s help with identifying a man accused of robbing a bank.

Police say, the man went into the Chase Bank located at 1502 East Stadium Boulevard in Ann Arbor at approximately 9:41 a.m. this morning and demanded money from a bank employee while suggesting he was armed.

The suspect, a white male, was wearing a red and white button-up shirt, yellow baseball cap and a black surgical mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFZkQ_0gi8Xxom00
Ann Arbor Police Department

Police say, no weapons could be seen in surveillance footage.

Police say, the suspect fled the scene in a newer model silver sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNbTz_0gi8Xxom00
Ann Arbor Police Department

No one was injured during the incident.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the incident, please call Ann Arbor police at (734) 996-3199 or the Ann Arbor FBI Field Office at (734) 995-1310.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Lansing Police identify suspect in Lansing Catholic vandalism

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On July 14 officials at two Ingham County private schools found their grounds vandalized. Monday, police say they’ve found the suspect in one of those cases. Both targets were Catholic schools. Staff at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School found a cement statue of the Virgin...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chase, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested After Cocaine, Guns Found In Macomb County Home

(CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man was arrested after deputies found cocaine, guns, and ammunition inside a home in Macomb County, according to police. Kyle Nowak, 22, of Washington Township | Credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office On Wednesday, July 13,  at about 2 p.m., undercover deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant on a home located on Van Dyke near West Road in Washington Township. Deputies obtained the search warrant after they found out that Kyle Nowak, 22, of Washington Township, the resident of the house, was allegedly distributing cocaine throughout Washington Township. Nowak was arrested on the day the search warrant was executed. During the search, deputies found 41 grams of cocaine, multiple items used for packaging narcotics, Zastava AK Firearm (registered to Nowak), Marlin .22 Cal Rifle (not registered), Sig 9mm Handgun (registered to Nowak), multiple firearm magazines and ammunition, and approximately $3,600.00 in cash. Nowak was arraigned in the 42-1 District Court of Romeo on July 14 and was given a $3,000 (10%) bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for July 19. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chase Bank#Fbi
WSYM FOX 47

Bomb threat evacuates Jackson Walmart and Westwood Mall

JACKSON, Mich. — A reported bomb threat at a Walmart in Jackson prompted it to be evacuated as well as the Westwood Mall next to it. According to the Blackman-Leoni Township director of Public Safety, Michael Jester, they responded to Walmart for a bomb threat at 9:20 a.m. Monday morning.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Man, 46, Facing Charges In Shooting Death Of Wife In Ray Township

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A man is charged in connection with the shooting death of his wife last week in Ray Township. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with felony murder, assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and felonious assault. He was arraigned on Friday in 42-1 District Court. Matthew Mollicone (credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office) A 36-year-old man involved in the shooting was released pending further investigation. Authorities say on July 12, Mollicone and his wife, Kimberly, 49, arrived...
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
WWJ News Radio

State police: female suspect aimed pistol at driver after merging incident in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - An encounter on I-275 left one man shaken after another driver pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident Friday evening, state police said. Troopers said they first became aware of the incident around 6 p.m. on July 15 when the male victim called to report a gun had been pointed at him as he drove north of I-275 near Ann Arbor Road.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy