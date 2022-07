It looks like rookie running back Breece Hall won’t be a holdout from Jets training camp after all. Hall is the only unsigned member of the team’s 2022 draft class, but that should be changing soon. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hall is at the Jets facility and is expected to sign his four-year contract with the team in time to report to camp with the rest of the team’s rookies on Tuesday.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO