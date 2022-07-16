Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave girl dead, others wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Friday, July 15. A 2-year-old girl was killed in one of the shootings. Two other people were wounded, including a 16-year-old boy. 41st...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead early Friday morning in his home. Police said the officer, who was assigned to the 5th (Calumet) District on the Far South Side, was found dead in his home in the 1st (Central) District, which includes parts of the downtown, South Loop, and Douglas neighborhoods.
An eight-year-old boy shot dead a baby and wounded her toddler sister while playing with his father's gun in Florida last weekend, police said. "He pulls the gun from the holster, starts playing with it and fires a round into the one-year-old toddler, ultimately killing the one year old.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men exchanged gunfire early Saturday morning off of Spur 408 in Dallas, leaving one of them dead and the other injured.Police said that on Saturday, July 16 at about 2:19 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 4800 block of Spur 408 Service Road. When they arrived, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where one of them died of his injuries. The other remains there in stable condition.Detectives believe that the shooting began during a disturbance in which the now-deceased man pointed a gun at the other man and the two exchanged fire.Police have not released the names of either man and are continuing to investigate.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old was shot in Englewood Sunday night. Police said the teen was a passenger in a car in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue around 9:11 p.m. when she heard shots and felt pain. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good...
Over the weekend, Yo Gotti hosted Birthday Bash 8 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The show brought Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, and more to the stage and thankfully went off without any issues, despite a threat to the event. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the Memphis Police Department picked up a terroristic threat before the event and arrested a man targeting the concert.
After a shooting at a AutoZone, the father of the alleged shooter turned him in to authorities, putting him behind bars, according to FOX13. A man with a gunshot wound to the head was discovered by Memphis police on July 10. FOX13 reported that officers were informed by a witness...
A Minneapolis mother confronted protesters who gathered outside her home in support of a man shot dead by police after he reportedly fired several shots at her home as she was making dinner for her children. A video of the mother, Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, 24, posted by KARE 11 reporter Deevon...
More often than not, police do not stop a mass shooting. In Denver over the weekend, they actually started one. According to the Denver Post, police in the Lower Downtown area opened fire to stop a man who allegedly pulled a gun. They managed to shoot five bystanders in the process.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is charged with second-degree murder for the June death of Taleen Rochelle Tanna, who was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis.Minneapolis police officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North on the morning of June 14 where they found Tanna dead inside the parked RV.Officers spoke with a man who said he was Tanna's boyfriend and identified Laundelle Jackson as the person who allegedly shot Tanna.The man said he and Tanna were in their parked TV when a white Chevy Impala with back end damage stopped next to their...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police report that a man and a woman both sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds overnight in Minneapolis. The shootings happened near the intersection of Lake Street and 15th Avenue South at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire and people running from the scene....
Police are hailing a "good Samaritan" who shot and killed a gunman who opened fire in a food court at a mall outside Indianapolis on Sunday, killing three people and wounding others. The gunman, who was carrying a rifle, killed three people and injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall...
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two women were riding the CTA Red Line when they were attacked and robbed early Monday morning. Police said around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of South State Street, two men approached the women with a knife. The offenders forcefully took a purse from one woman and...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Rosemont police officers are recovering after they were injured while trying to take down a suspected car thief inside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall. One of them was hurt by the other officer's Taser. The incident, which happened Friday night, was captured on cell phone video. Police say a license plate reader got a hit for a stolen Jeep and tracked it to the mall. The Jeep was recorded as being stolen from Chicago in June. The officer hurt by the Taser was treated and released. A second officer suffered a minor knee injury. The suspect in the video was also hit by the Taser and bitten by a police dog. He was also treated at a hospital and released. The man was taken into custody after his release from the hospital. A female suspect was located inside a store and also taken into custody without incident, police said. No charges have been filed.
Alexis Patterson(Yahoo News) One of the unfortunate realities of True Crime comes down to the coverage. The way that a crime is received by the public can come down to the level of enthusiasm put out by both those who are investigating it and those who are relaying that information to us. The issue that often presents itself is the lack of willingness to treat all crimes the same. We see this in the case of Alexis Patterson.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Suicide in the law enforcement community is a growing concern nationwide and in Chicago. Sunday the Chicago Police Department said an off-duty CPD sergeant died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. His is the third death by suicide within the CPD this month alone. Another officer died by suicide Friday, and a third on July 2. In a statement the department asked for prayers for the sergeant and all of the men and women who serve: The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of the off-duty sergeant who succumbed to his injuries today. We ask that the city wrap its arms around this sergeant's loved ones as they mourn his loss. Please also take a moment to pray for the men and women of CPD, who are grieving alongside this sergeant's family. The police department is working to increase mental health services for its officers, but family members have told CBS 2 that more needs to be done.
Comments / 7