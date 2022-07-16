St. Charles robbery suspect killed by armed gas station customer

The suspect in a violent overnight crime spree was shot and killed by an armed customer at a St. Charles gas station early Saturday morning.

Police are now identifying the suspect as 26-year-old Lance Bush of St. Louis. They say Bush was homeless. Bush allegedly robbed Mobil and Phillips 66 gas stations in St. Charles, on Fifth St. and First Capitol, terrorizing the 43-year-old clerk at one store with his knife. She had to be hospitalized for laceration wounds to her left wrist, right hand, and neck.

While police were investigating those scenes, the suspect tried robbing the QuikTrip on first Capitol near I-70. A customer who had just made a purchase and used the restroom saw the suspect drag a 26-year-old clerk, who was screaming, across the store from the coffee area to the counter.

The customer decided to grab his 9mm handgun and confront the suspect. The man responded by coming around the counter, grabbing his backpack, and telling the customer, "I have something for you." That's when the customer fired at the suspect, who died.

St. Charles police believe the suspect's Toyota Highlander SUV was stolen Friday from Maryland Heights.

Neither the clerk or witness were hurt. Both called 911.