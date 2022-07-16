ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

St. Charles robbery suspect killed by armed gas station customer

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277o2O_0gi8WudS00

The suspect in a violent overnight crime spree was shot and killed by an armed customer at a St. Charles gas station early Saturday morning.

Police are now identifying the suspect as 26-year-old Lance Bush of St. Louis. They say Bush was homeless. Bush allegedly robbed Mobil and Phillips 66 gas stations in St. Charles, on Fifth St. and First Capitol, terrorizing the 43-year-old clerk at one store with his knife. She had to be hospitalized for laceration wounds to her left wrist, right hand, and neck.

While police were investigating those scenes, the suspect tried robbing the QuikTrip on first Capitol near I-70. A customer who had just made a purchase and used the restroom saw the suspect drag a 26-year-old clerk, who was screaming, across the store from the coffee area to the counter.

The customer decided to grab his 9mm handgun and confront the suspect. The man responded by coming around the counter, grabbing his backpack, and telling the customer, "I have something for you." That's when the customer fired at the suspect, who died.

St. Charles police believe the suspect's Toyota Highlander SUV was stolen Friday from Maryland Heights.

Neither the clerk or witness were hurt. Both called 911.

A 26 year old man from St. Louis city on a violent crime spree in St. Charles was shot and killed by another 26 year old...

Posted by St. Charles Police Department on Saturday, July 16, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Man shot, killed in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North County Monday afternoon. The incident happened at 7:43 p.m. in the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. There are no further...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Maryland Heights, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSDK

'I'm not safe anymore': Car break-in concerns across St. Louis area

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police departments across the state are investigating a string of car break-ins. According to St. Louis City Police, as of Monday morning, the department had received 2,481 reports of “Theft From Motor Vehicle”. That's compared to 2,255 over the same time period last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Grand Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on North Grand late Monday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Poice Department said the person was crossing North Grand in the 1000 block when a dark car going southbound hit him. Police said he wasn’t walking on a designated crosswalk. The driver of the car came back and stayed at the scene for a while before leaving. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

‘Lives are at stake’ | South Grand community fed up with reckless driving

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The South Grand Community said they are fed up with the constant reckless driving and Friday night’s hit-and-run was the last straw. “It was a super traumatic event for the entire community and it’s not the first time something like this has happened on South Grand,” Danni Eickenhorst said. She’s the owner of Steve’s Hotdogs on South Grand.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Gas Stations#Violent Crime#Mobil#Phillips#Fifth St#Quiktrip#Toyota Highlander
5 On Your Side

Woman charged in DePaul Hospital stabbing to appear in court Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The woman charged with stabbing two staff members inside DePaul Hospital last week is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Jimissa Rivers, 30, is set for a bond reduction hearing. Her bond was set at $2 million after she was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. A nurse and paramedic were seriously wounded in that attack.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Possible argument leads to woman dead in home, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman was killed in her home Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4200 block of Michigan at around 3:59 p.m. Officers were responding to a call for a person down when they found Robin Bonds, 56, inside of the home suffering from lacerations. Bonds was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Woman Charged in St. Louis’ Deadliest Mass Drug Overdose Dies

Chuny Ann Reed, 47, died early Monday at a hospital in Illinois after becoming gravely ill five days earlier while incarcerated at a detention center in Pulaski County, Illinois. Reed was awaiting trial in St. Louis on a federal charge of distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine resulting in bodily injury...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrul.com

Granite City Woman Arrested For Suspended Registration

A Granite City woman has been arrested and cited for driving on a suspended registration and possession of cannabis. Just before 2:30PM on Friday, an officer with the Carmi Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver BMW with a suspended IL registration for non insurance. A search of the vehicle produced a cannabis vape device. The driver of the vehicle, 41 year old Tina R Burton told officers that the device was hers. Burton was taken into custody and cited on the offenses. Burton was taken the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. Burton paid bond and was released.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

Inmate dies Saturday at St. Louis County Jail

ST. LOUIS – An inmate died Saturday morning at the St. Louis County Jail in Clayton. Officials said they were doing a medical check on other inmates when they found Donald Matthews on the floor of his cell. He reportedly told jailers he was fine, but when they tried to get him back into bed, he […]
CLAYTON, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy