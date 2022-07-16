Missing Paulding County man with autism located safely

Johnny White (Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS, Ga. — Police in the Paulding County town of Dallas are happy to report that a missing man with autism has been located and is safe.

Johnny Lee White, 64, was reported missing on Saturday morning just before 11:30 a.m. from a home on Trailside Drive in Dallas.

He was found hours later. Police did not comment on where he was found.

White is described as being five feet, six inches tall and approximately 157 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, brown pants and black and white shoes.

Georgia State Patrol troopers say White has a gray beard, a salt-and-pepper afro and a scar on his abdomen.

Dallas police say White could have been trying to get to the Paulding County Courthouse on Hwy. 278.

