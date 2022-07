Andrew Garfield is having a pretty amazing year. After Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in December, Marvel fans showed a lot of appreciation for Garfield's performance as Spider-Man/Peter Parker and started calling for another Amazing Spider-Man movie. Earlier this year, the actor received his second Academy Award nomination for playing Jonathan Larson in tick, tick...BOOM! and this week he received his first Emmy nomination for playing Detective Jeb Pyre in the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven. Luckily for the actor's fans, he's not slowing down any time soon. Variety reported earlier today that Garfield is in talks to star in another limited series, Hot Air.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO