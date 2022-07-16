ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

No pity for thugs who shoot police

By Chicago Ridge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know about you, but I am sick and tired of hearing about how families of street gang thugs killed by police file lawsuits against the police, screaming racism and discrimination. But when a police officer is killed or injured, the silence is deafening from the same...

Brian Russell
3d ago

very well written. its one of 2 things, let the police, police or total anarchy. we are human and mistakes and accidents happen. this was neither and it was deliberate. there are veterans on the streets that dont have a bed or food to eat and others are worried about the situation in jail. they were willing to give up their life for this country. dont put yourself in that postion then. instead of 2 put 6 in cell and see how that works out. people know right from wrong. its whether or not they care. when you bring yourself into other peoples lives and commit crime. they never talk about the long term affects of the victim. everyone vote!!!!

24
Freedom 2021?
3d ago

I fully agree with everything you said, except going after the families of these criminals!! Only in Cases, the families knownly, help the criminals get theirs guns and help hide them!And Yes, Blue live Matter !Because the are Men and Women who are courageous enough to Uphold the LAW! The World exist with Good and Bad people! It doesn't matter if they are in a Police, Postal, or Nursing Uniform! It's an Individual that can be Bad! They actions don't speak for the whole department, or a whole race of people!! Well, that's my opinion, I'm sticking to it!!⚖️🇺🇸👮‍♂️👮🏼‍♂️👮🏾‍♂️👮🏿‍♂️👮‍♀️👮🏽‍♀️👮🏿‍♀️❤️❤️❤️

13
Bill Miler
2d ago

well you said a lot of great points there but in all honesty the punishment should be even harsher you get caught using a gun in a crime and hurt somebody should be execution if you hurt a police officer execution enough is enough it's the only thing these people are going to understand doing time is a joke to them whether it's 10 years 20 years 30 years it don't matter do adjust to it and why should taxpayers have to pay to support them when they don't care about human life know the punishment should be execution plain and simple

7
