Eagle County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-16 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire East central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Auburn, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Derry, Salem, Bedford, Hooksett, Hudson, Raymond, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, Candia, Sandown and Windham. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 16:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 430 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mountains Edge, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, Southern Highlands, Anthem, Mountains Edge, The Strip, Spring Valley, Green Valley, Enterprise, East Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium, Paradise, Blue Diamond, Lake Las Vegas, Summerlin, Sloan, Railroad Pass, Seven Hills and Silverado Ranch. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada near mile marker 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Evans by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Evans STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EVANS, BULLOCH AND CANDLER COUNTIES At 133 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Nevils, or 8 miles northeast of Claxton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Brooklet, Register, Denmark, Nevils, Bay and Stilson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Irwin, Tift, Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ben Hill; Berrien; Irwin; Tift; Turner; Worth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Irwin, northern Berrien, southern Turner, Tift, Ben Hill and southeastern Worth Counties through 245 PM EDT At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mystic, or 9 miles west of Fitzgerald, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tifton, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Ashburn, Enigma, Omega, Poulan, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Terrell, Sycamore, Sumner, Rebecca, Minton, Scooterville and Osierfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Weber western Cache...east central Box Elder...Davis and west central Morgan Counties through 630 PM MDT At 557 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Tremonton to near Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Logan, Farmington, Brigham City, Tremonton, Hill Air Force Base, Cache, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Centerville, Smithfield, Washington Terrace, Riverdale and Hyrum. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 320 and 384. Interstate 84 between mile markers 38 and 92. US Route 89 near mile marker 459. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 304 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Starkville, or over Trinidad, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad and Starkville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside Heat Indices 95 to 99 this Afternoon Ambient temperatures this afternoon will warm into the lower 90s in eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois, and far northeast Missouri. These temperatures combined with dewpoints in the lower to mid 70s will produce heat indices of 95 to 99 with a couple of locations briefly hitting 100. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if spending time outdoors. Remember to check the backseat before you lock car doors.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nassau, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nassau, northwestern Duval and south central Charlton Counties through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Bryceville, or 15 miles southwest of Callahan, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bryceville, Baldwin and Whitehouse Air Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills, Jackson Hole by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 11:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills; Jackson Hole; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southwest Big Horn Basin; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Upper Green River Basin Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Yellowstone National Park AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Portions of western and central Wyoming. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon through 1 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Smoke from the Moose Fire and other small wildfires in Idaho has been observed across much of western and central Wyoming. The smoke may create poor air quality, as well as limit visibility at times. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet with sets to 8 feet. For the Beach Hazards Statement, breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. Highest surf on exposed southwest facing beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Localized beach erosion will also be possible. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...A long period south southwest swell will generate high surf along southwest facing beaches Tuesday and Wednesday. An additional south swell will maintain high surf along south facing beaches into Thursday, mainly for far northern San Diego County into Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south-central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Lee, Phillips, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Cross; Greene; Lee; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...Clay, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Cross, St. Francis, Lee AR and Phillips Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Caldwell, De Soto, Grant, La Salle, Natchitoches, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Caldwell; De Soto; Grant; La Salle; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Winn HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory this afternoon, heat index values up to 109. For the Excessive Heat Warning on Wednesday, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Through 6 pm this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dawson, Prairie, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Dawson; Prairie; Wibaux HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...McCone, Prairie, Dawson, and Wibaux Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 pm this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for McCone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: McCone LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect until 6 PM MDT this evening. The High Wind Warning has been cancelled. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * TIMING...Through 6 pm this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCONE COUNTY, MT

