Special Weather Statement issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ben Hill; Berrien; Irwin; Tift; Turner; Worth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Irwin, northern Berrien, southern Turner, Tift, Ben Hill and southeastern Worth Counties through 245 PM EDT At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mystic, or 9 miles west of Fitzgerald, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tifton, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Ashburn, Enigma, Omega, Poulan, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Terrell, Sycamore, Sumner, Rebecca, Minton, Scooterville and Osierfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
