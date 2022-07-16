ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Fleetwood hails ‘really cool’ day as momentum builds before last round

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Tommy Fleetwood feels like he has good momentum after climbing the leaderboard at the Open with a third-round 66 at St Andrews on Saturday.

The 2019 runner-up carded seven birdies as he moved to nine under par overall heading into the final day at the Old Course.

The Southport player shot a level-par 72 on Thursday but followed up with a 69 on Friday and is pleased with his improvement throughout the week.

Tommy Fleetwood started superbly with four birdies in his opening six holes (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

“I got off to a really fast start, which I didn’t necessarily need to, but I wanted to, so that was great,” said the world number 35 after a round which began with four birdies in six holes and ended with three more in the closing five.

“It was just great to get a bit of momentum. The middle half of the round was playing pretty tough but the finish there felt really important.

“Just to get that out of the last few holes and finish on that felt really good. I’m so happy that I keep improving every day at the moment.

“You just can’t afford to be dropping back too much and giving away too many chances at this point when you know the leaders are a long way ahead of you and you’re trying to catch up.”

Fleetwood, who has not won a tournament on either of the two main tours for three years, hopes to keep moving in the same direction on Sunday.

I enjoy majors, I enjoy preparing for them. I think the tougher tests tend to fit my game.

He said: “I haven’t won a major yet and, to be honest, I haven’t won any kind of tournament for a while and my game hasn’t really been in a position to do so. But it’s coming back.

“I enjoy majors, I enjoy preparing for them. I think the tougher tests tend to fit my game. I don’t know why but it brings out the best in me.

“Just getting something going in an Open on a Saturday is really, really cool.

“It would be very special to be able to have a go again down the stretch on a Sunday at the Open.”

newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
newschain

Felix Organ helps Hampshire build solid total against Gloucestershire

An unbeaten half-century from all-rounder Felix Organ helped Hampshire build a solid total against bottom club Gloucestershire on a shortened opening day of the 150th Cheltenham Festival. Because of the heatwave, play was restricted to 72 overs. Organ made 93 not out, while fellow opener Ian Holland reached 48 before...
SPORTS
newschain

Peter Wright goes the distance before seeing off Krzysztof Ratajski in Blackpool

Peter Wright edged out Krzysztof Ratajski in a thrilling tie-break to keep the defence of his World Matchplay title on course by reaching the quarter-finals in Blackpool. Wright, wearing a hypnotic swirl themed shirt and matching head paint, opened up in great form with a nine-dart chance in the fifth leg, but hit single 20 with his seventh throw before checking out in 11.
SPORTS
newschain

Steve Cram hails Jake Wightman’s bravery to win World Championship gold

Steve Cram hailed Jake Wightman’s boldness to strike for victory after the Briton claimed a stunning gold in the men’s 1,500 metres at the World Championships. Wightman secured the country’s first victory in the event since Cram in 1983 as he broke with 200 metres remaining in Eugene and held off a field including Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen.
SPORTS

