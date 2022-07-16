23-Year-Old Accused Of Driving In Darien With BAC Three Times Legal Limit

Mario Sorto-Padilla Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A 23-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County with a BAC three times the legal limit.

An officer saw a vehicle in Darien that had pulled over on Noroton Avenue with hazard lights at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to the Darien Police Department.

The driver then turned the hazard lights off and drove away, police said.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over and saw it weaving in the travel lane, police said.

When the officer approached the driver, identified as Mario Sorto-Padilla, of Stamford, he told the officer that he had pulled over on Noroton Avenue because he was intoxicated.

The officer smelled alcohol on Sorto-Padilla's breath and administered field sobriety tests, which he didn't perform to standard, police said.

Police said Sorto-Padilla was charged with:

Operating under the influence

Failure to register motor vehicle

Operating without instructor

Sorto-Padilla submitted to breathalyzer testing, which measured his BAC at .2425 at 04:08 a.m., according to the report.

He was released on 10 percent of his $500 bond and is due in court on Monday, July 18, police said.

