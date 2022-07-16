ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old Accused Of Driving In Darien With BAC Three Times Legal Limit

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ps18_0gi8Ur3h00
Mario Sorto-Padilla Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A 23-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County with a BAC three times the legal limit.

An officer saw a vehicle in Darien that had pulled over on Noroton Avenue with hazard lights at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to the Darien Police Department.

The driver then turned the hazard lights off and drove away, police said.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over and saw it weaving in the travel lane, police said.

When the officer approached the driver, identified as Mario Sorto-Padilla, of Stamford, he told the officer that he had pulled over on Noroton Avenue because he was intoxicated.

The officer smelled alcohol on Sorto-Padilla's breath and administered field sobriety tests, which he didn't perform to standard, police said.

Police said Sorto-Padilla was charged with:

  • Operating under the influence
  • Failure to register motor vehicle
  • Operating without instructor

Sorto-Padilla submitted to breathalyzer testing, which measured his BAC at .2425 at 04:08 a.m., according to the report.

He was released on 10 percent of his $500 bond and is due in court on Monday, July 18, police said.

Comments / 5

JPMerola
3d ago

Of Stamford? Or Guatamala. I wonder what the status of his drivers lic, registration, & insurance was, too.

Reply(1)
6
Gabriel Gouveia
2d ago

This is what happens when our State goes Woke CT has become a 3rd world we have been over run by illegals

Reply
3
Daily Voice

Westport, CT
