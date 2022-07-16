For researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder, X-ray technology has offered a glimpse into a mysterious and elusive world: the inside of a honeybee swarm. Although swarms can contain thousands of bees, the researchers found in a recent study that the transient clusters of insects are so mechanically stable and mathematically sound that they could provide clues into designing more resilient structures in the human world.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO