Estes Park Trail Gazette
CU Boulder honeybee swarm study finds applications to human world
For researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder, X-ray technology has offered a glimpse into a mysterious and elusive world: the inside of a honeybee swarm. Although swarms can contain thousands of bees, the researchers found in a recent study that the transient clusters of insects are so mechanically stable and mathematically sound that they could provide clues into designing more resilient structures in the human world.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
New owners reopen The Inn of Glen Haven
When you walk into The Inn of Glen Haven, it’s like stepping back in time. The 100-year-old building is filled with Victorian era antiques and the cozy rooms have layered bedding. The fine dining restaurant serves made-from-scratch fare on white linens with silverware. Chris and Emma Richmond bought the...
