WWE

The Rock On If He’s Open To Returning To The Ring

By Josh Foster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been years since fans have seen The Rock step into the ring and wrestle a match, but you never know when he might return. The Great One was recently asked about a potential return to the ring during an interview with Entertainment Tonight,...

Comments / 2

Tamina Reveals What Made Her Break Down When The Rock Bought Her A House

Recently, a clip went viral on social media of WWE legend, The Rock, buying a brand new house for Tamina. Understandably, the former Women’s Tag Team Champion became emotional in the video when she first walked in. During a recent appearance on “Out Of Character with Ryan Satin,” Tamina...
WWE
Sasha Banks Spotted At Concert With Bayley

Sasha Banks has been off TV since she and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May, but she recently caught up with her friend Bayley. The band State Champs recently performed in Orlando and they shared the following photo of the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions:. Recently...
ORLANDO, FL
Possible Spoiler On Big Name Returning To WWE

It’s been an exciting summer for WWE fans, but one top name has been absent for some time now. Edge was written off TV at the beginning of June when The Judgment Day turned on him, and the Rated R Superstar hasn’t been seen since. Fightful Select reports...
WWE
Nia Jax On If She Would Return To The Ring

WWE has released some surprising names over the last few years and many fans were shocked when Nix Jax was released from her contract in November of 2021. The former Raw Women’s Champion was one of the top stars in the women’s division for years, but since her release she has yet to return to the world of professional wrestling.
WWE
Roman Reigns
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Spoiler On WWE Superstar Returning On Raw

There are only a few episodes of Raw left before the big SummerSlam premium live event, and it looks like a big return is being planned for tonight’s show. Fightful Select reports that as of Sunday night plans called for Kevin Owens to return to Raw this week and host the KO Show. As of this writing WWE is not currently advertising Owens for the show, so it’s possible that plans could be changed before the show airs.
WWE
Mickey Rooney Jr., Actor, Musician, and Son of Screen Legend, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney Jr., the former Mickey Mouse Club star and eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has died. He was 77. The death was confirmed in a Facebook post by Paul Peterson, a friend and fellow Mousketeer. “Mickey Rooney Jr peacefully passed away this morning in Arizona,” Peterson wrote. “I first met Mickey, the oldest of nine siblings sired by his famous father when he and Timmy were hired by Disney to be Mouseketeers in 1955. [He] was tall and talented. He could sing, dance and act… and get in trouble. We three were fired for Conduct Unbecoming a Mouse!”
ARIZONA STATE
Paul Wight Got Heat In WWE Over Ring Gear Idea He Got From Undertaker

Vince McMahon is well-known for being peculiar with certain phrases and comments, one of which is not wanting his talents to refer to the championships as “belts”, and during a Wrestling Inc. exclusive interview with Nick Hausman, Paul Wight weighed in on that. During his time working for...
WWE
Bobby Heenan’s Wife Passes Away, Ricky Steamboat Set for NWA TV Tapings

– Mike Tenay has confirmed the passing of Bobby Heenan’s wife:. “Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.” Tenay wrote on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
John Cena Gets Married Again

John Cena has been lucky in love as he recently married Shay Shariatzadeh for the second time in Vancouver, British Columbia over the weekend according to TMZ. Shay and Cena originally got married in October of 2020 in a private ceremony due to the pandemic, but it seems that they finally got to celebrate with their friends and family.
WWE
Worst SummerSlam Matches in WWE History

We're only weeks away from wrestling's marquee event of the warm months. SummerSlam 2022 will commence on July 30 in Nashville, marking it the first SummerSlam to be held in July rather than August. It's 12 days away and it's already making history. In preparation for the rapidly approaching event,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ric Flair's Final Opponents Revealed

Ric Flair will compete in his final match on July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. When news of his retirement match first broke, it was reported that he would be involved in a six-man tag team match with FTR taking on the Rock 'n' Roll Express and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, one of Flair's oldest rivals. However those plans had to be scrapped after Steamboat turned down the idea, and in the weeks since then Jim Crocket Promotions (revived for one night to promote the event under the Starrcast banner) has been announcing other matches that would round out the card. It was finally confirmed on Monday that Flair would be taking part in a tag team match, joining his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in a match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kevin Nash On What He Doesn’t Like About WWE’s Current Product

In an the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash spoke about the issue he has with WWE’s current product, as well as his thoughts on the modern style of wrestling. Here are highlights:. On what he realized watching a recent episode of WWE...
WWE
Women's Tennis Star Came Out As Gay On Monday

The highest-ranking women's tennis player in Russia chose to open up about dating a woman Monday amid the country's widespread attempts to silence the LGBTQ community. In an interview with YouTube video blogger Vitya Kravchenko, Daria Kasatkina replied "yes" to having a girlfriend. Adding that "living in the closet" would not be something she could do any longer.
TENNIS
Backstage News On Parker Boudreaux’s New AEW Stable

UFC’s Ari Emanuel has received numerous homages over the years, from Stevie Grant on “The Larry Sanders Show” to Ari Gold on “Entourage,” and now one more WarnerMedia property is parodying the famous agent and current Endeavor CEO: All Elite Wrestling. According to Dave Meltzer...
WWE
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
Bill Goldberg Addresses Rumor That He Changed the Finish of Match With Bray Wyatt

Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg talked about his win over Bray Wyatt at the 2020 Super Showdown PPV event in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg denied a rumor that he had the finish changed. Here are the highlights:
WWE

