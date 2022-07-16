ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Michael King: Takes tough-luck loss Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

King (6-2) was tagged with the loss in extra innings against Boston on Friday, giving up an unearned run without allowing a hit or a...

www.cbssports.com

Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/18/22

Editor’s note: The top Yankees news is, of course, the team making its first and second round picks of the 2022 MLB Draft. You can read our write-ups on No. 25 overall pick Spencer Jones (Vanderbilt outfielder) here and No. 61 overall pick Drew Thorpe (Cal Poly pitcher) here.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Draft 2022: Grading the Yankees’ third through fifth round picks

The Yankees kicked off Day 1 of the 2022 MLB Draft with a solid haul based on industry standards, nabbing college players Spencer Jones and Drew Thorpe with their first two picks. Rounds three and beyond are, well, way harder to interpret, to say the least. Ever since the league...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Angel Perdomo: Claimed by Rays

The Rays claimed Perdomo (hand) off waivers from the Brewers on Tuesday. Perdomo has been rehabbing from a hand injury and began an assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League a week ago. The lefty will report to Triple-A Durham and looks like he'll be active right away for the affiliate when the minor-league All-Star break ends. Since he'll get a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, Perdomo should have the opportunity to make his first MLB appearance of 2022 at some point over the next two months.
Michael King
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Draft 2022: Yankees select Drew Thorpe 61st overall

A couple hours ago, the Yankees made Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones their top pick of the 2022 MLB Draft and 25th overall. With the second round back on the opening night of the three-day draft though, Jones doesn’t have the spotlight completely to himself. So with the 61st overall...
CBS Sports

Rays' Cooper Criswell: DFA'd on Tuesday

The Rays designated Criswell (shoulder) for assignment Tuesday. The move comes three days after Tampa Bay claimed Criswell off waivers from the Angels. Prior to being claimed, Criswell had resided on the Angels' 60-day injured list due to an inflamed shoulder, but the 25-year-old is seemingly healthy after he made a five-inning rehab start for Double-A Rocket City on July 13. The 25-year-old will likely remain in Tampa Bay's organization as a member of the Triple-A Durham rotation if he goes unclaimed after losing his 40-man roster spot.
Sportico

Yankees’ Wins Power YES Network to 10-Year High

As Major League Baseball takes a few days to bask in the midsummer ritual that is the All-Star break, one of its most celebrated franchises is enjoying a much-deserved spell of rest. At the symbolic midway point of the 2022 season, the New York Yankees have compiled a 64-28 record, which marks the club’s fifth-strongest opening half in its 122-year history.
MLB
#Yankees
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft tracker: Results, analysis, full list of every draft pick as selection process wraps up Tuesday

The 2022 MLB Draft closes out Tuesday with Rounds 11-20. A total of 316 picks were made in the first 10 rounds (plus compensation rounds), and the final 300 picks are being made Tuesday. The three-day selection process started Sunday night in Los Angeles with the Baltimore Orioles selecting high school shortstop Jackson Holliday (Matt's son) with the top overall pick. The Arizona Diamondbacks then took high school outfielder Druw Jones (Andruw's son) with the second pick. Kumar Rocker (Rangers), Termarr Johnson (Pirates) and Elijah Green (Nationals) rounded out the top five.
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB All-Star Game starting lineups announced

Among the starting nine for the NL, the only first-time All-Star is William Contreras, who is in his first full season. On the AL side, Byron Buxton, Andres Gimenez and Alejandro Kirk are all first-timers. Acuña Jr. will take part in Monday night's Home Run Derby as well. First...
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Makes way back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Gallagher (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Gallagher was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .243/.300/.378 slash line to go with five RBI and one run across 42 plate appearances. Gallagher should settle back in as a lightly used No. 2 catcher behind MJ Melendez (personal), who was also reinstated from the restricted list Monday.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Producing little with regular run

Harrison went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Twins. Harrison delivered his fourth home run of the season and second in his last six games. He's been in the lineup for 11 of the White Sox's last 12 games but has hit just .195 with four RBI and three runs scored in that span. Despite maintaining a .671 OPS and .298 wOBA across 231 plate appearances on the campaign, Harrison appears to be in line to continue to get regular playing time at second base for the time being.
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Merrifield (toe) from the restricted list Monday. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Merrifield saw his streak of 553 consecutive games played come to an end due to a bone bruise in his right big toe, which sidelined him for a four-game series with Detroit. Merrifield closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .240/.292/.343 slash line to go with five home runs, 14 stolen bases, 45 runs and 36 RBI in 84 contests, but his availability for the team's first game of the second half Friday against the Rays is in question due to the lingering toe injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient time for Merrifield to make a full recovery from the injury.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resting Sunday

Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox. Stanton will get a breather after he started seven straight games and went 7-for-30 with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs in those contests. Tim Locastro will take over in right field and bat eighth in the Yankees' final game before the All-Star break.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Could be back Friday

Lewis (concussion) appeared in his 10th rehab game Sunday at Triple-A Tacoma and went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI. Between stops at Tacoma and High-A Everett for his rehab assignment that began July 3, Lewis has gone 6-for-23 with five home runs and 6:6 BB:K. Lewis served as Tacoma's designated hitter in his most recent two starts, but he manned left field for five innings Friday and could end up seeing most of his time at the corner-outfield spot opposite Jesse Winker if he returns from the 7-day injured list coming out of the All-Star break. The Mariners have primarily leaned on the duo of Sam Haggerty and Dylan Moore in right field since Taylor Trammell (hamstring) joined Lewis on the IL.
SEATTLE, WA

