ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Meat Processor Issues Recall for Numerous Products

By Ryan Brahm
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recall has been issued by a meat processing plant in Manitowoc. Foss Fine Meats, located in Sparta, has recalled some of their smoked and cured ham products. The DATCP reports that...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Gas Prices Drop Again in Eastern Wisconsin, Around the Nation

While most would agree there is a long way to go, the fuel prices in Eastern Wisconsin continued to drop significantly over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average price per gallon of fuel fell 26 cents in Manitowoc County to $4.17, the largest drop in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan County Reports 40% Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Last week we reported that Manitowoc County is now experiencing a medium COVID-19 community level. The coronavirus also appears to be making a comeback in Sheboygan County, as the Division of Public Health has reported a 40% increase in cases in a week. 214 additional cases were reported between July...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss the Environment This Evening

There is only one meeting on the calendar for today (July 19th) in Two Rivers. The Environmental Advisory Board will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m., where they will start by getting input from the public. The group will discuss No Mow May implementation and encouragement, as well...
TWO RIVERS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Manitowoc, WI
Business
City
Sparta, WI
seehafernews.com

West Foundation Asks Non-Profits “What Would You Do With $50,000?”

The West Foundation in Manitowoc is asking local nonprofits what they would do with an extra $50,000. The Board Directors for the foundation announced this week their latest grant opportunity, the Directors’ Choice Imagining Grant. We spoke with John Jagemann, who has been on the Board for many years,...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc for Next Week

A road closure has been announced for next week in Manitowoc. Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel told us that South 8th Street between Madison and Columbus Streets will be closed starting on Tuesday (July 19th). The reason for the closure is so crews can repair a sanitary sewer. The project...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Rural Sheboygan County Home Catches Fire

A home in rural Sheboygan County caught fire late last week. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the fire on School Street in the Town of Lima at around 10:40 p.m. last week Thursday (July 14th). The Sheriff’s Department responded to the residence, along with units from...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wells
seehafernews.com

Three Governmental Meetings Scheduled in Manitowoc County Today

There are three Manitowoc County governmental meetings scheduled for today (July 19th). First up is the Traffic Safety Commission, which will gather in the Sheriff’s Office Building at 10:00 this morning. After taking comments from the public, the group will review two site evaluations and a request from the...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Bound Over for Trial in the Death of His Son

The Green Bay man charged with the death of his infant son has been bound over for trial. 23-year-old Derrick Young waived his right to a preliminary hearing as he faces charges of Neglecting a Child Causing Death and Felony Bail Jumping. His son was found unconscious on May 3rd...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Manitowoc County Groups to Gather Today

There are two governmental meetings on the calendar for today (July 18th) in Manitowoc County. First up is the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Executive Committee. They will be gathering via Zoom at 12:15 p.m. where they will hold a discussion regarding Drug Court. They will also talk about if the...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foss Fine Meats
seehafernews.com

ATM Hit by a Vehicle at Chase Bank in Appleton

The Appleton Police Department is investigating a situation that occurred at Chase Bank at the intersection of East Northland Avenue and Bullard Road. The APD reports that an ATM was hit sometime prior to 3:30 Sunday morning. Some reports indicate that the ATM was hit by a vehicle, while others...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Up a Community Organization

A Green Bay man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a community organization. 45-year-old Gregory Archie Williams Jr. has been charged with Making Terrorist Threats following the July 14th incident. Officers were dispatched to NEWCAP after they reported Williams was upset with them after he stopped...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Reports of Political Sign Vandalism Begin to Roll In

Election season seems to have turned into a time when the worst in people comes to the surface. Each year, political signs advocating for various candidates are placed in people’s yards, and every year it seems like more and more are stolen or vandalized. While a Ron Johnson sign...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

I-43 Resurfacing Project Nearing Completion

The crews working on I-43 in Manitowoc and Brown Counties are getting very close to the end of their project, but there is still some work to do. This week, workers will be putting down the final surface layer of asphalt paving in both directions. They will also be placing...
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers City Council to Discuss Traffic Control and Parking Revisions

The Two Rivers City Council is scheduled to gather this evening (July 18th). They will be in the Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m. and will start by hearing input from the public. Then, after City Manager Greg Buckley gives some updates on some ongoing and upcoming projects, the group will discuss traffic control on sections of Buchholz and Lowell Streets.
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident

The Sheboygan Police Department is looking into a shots fired incident over the weekend. The incident reportedly occurred in the 1800 block of North 11th Street just after 3:00 Sunday morning (July 17th). Police arrived on the scene and found several spent bullet casings and began speaking with the people...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Post 88 Wins Plover Baseball Tournament

Manitowoc American Legion Post 88 has won the championship of the Central Wisconsin Baseball Classic. Post 88 used a pair of 4-run innings to defeat host Plover 8-6 in Sunday afternoon’s title game (July 17th). Starting pitcher Nathan Stephany picked up the win with 4 and 2/3rd innings of...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Joyce Marie Wiegert

Joyce Marie Wiegert, 88, of Valders, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center, in Two Rivers. Joyce was born on April 22, 1934 in Manitowoc to Bennett and Myrna (Damm) Evenson. Joyce was a 1953 graduate of Valders High School. She married William (Bill) Wiegert at Valders West Evangelical Lutheran Church in 1957. Joyce was an EMT for the village of Valders, and she and Bill operated the Valders ambulance from their home for over 30 years, helping grow it to the program it is today. She put her heart and soul into being an EMT for the Valders Ambulance Service and truly loved serving her community.
VALDERS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy