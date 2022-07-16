Wisconsin Meat Processor Issues Recall for Numerous Products

Joyce Marie Wiegert, 88, of Valders, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center, in Two Rivers. Joyce was born on April 22, 1934 in Manitowoc to Bennett and Myrna (Damm) Evenson. Joyce was a 1953 graduate of Valders High School. She married William (Bill) Wiegert at Valders West Evangelical Lutheran Church in 1957. Joyce was an EMT for the village of Valders, and she and Bill operated the Valders ambulance from their home for over 30 years, helping grow it to the program it is today. She put her heart and soul into being an EMT for the Valders Ambulance Service and truly loved serving her community.
