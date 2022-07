If 2021 was the year of the undisputed champion, then 2022 is shaping up as the year of the comeback. Several big-name boxers who suffered high-profile losses last year will compete for the first time in the second part of 2022. Others, like Danny Garcia, didn't compete in 2021. Adrien Broner isn't coming off a loss, but he is on the heels of a controversial victory over an unheralded opponent.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO