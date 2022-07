A man accused of killing the mother of his two children was fatally shot by police officers following a 10-hour standoff with police at a home in Colorado.Authorities say that Fabien Perry was shot by two officers after he emerged from a home in Aurora armed with a rifle and after repeatedly firing at law enforcement.Perry, 27, was wanted by officials in Roswell, Georgia, in connection with the death of Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, 23, who was shot in the face on 6 July.Her family had raised the alarm after the couple’s two young children were dropped off in the middle of...

AURORA, CO ・ 17 MINUTES AGO