In just one day the Florida Gators will be center stage at SEC Media Days. Billy Napier will be joined by Ventrell Miller, Anthony Richardson, and Richard Gouraige. The annual meeting weekly meeting has already had several days of note. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the SEC is fine with 16 teams and they’re not looking to expand further — at least right now. Lane Kiffin called NIL “legalized cheating” and said the teams or schools with the most money would get the best players.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO