ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas National Guard soldier dead

By Alejandra Yanez
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gz04Y_0gi8QPgJ00

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas National Guard announced the death of a soldier.

DPS: Drunk driver charged in fatal car crash

A Texas Army National Guard Soldier, assigned to Operation Lone Star, died in a non-mission-related incident Thursday.

Operation Lone Star was launched in March of 2021 by Governor Greg Abbott in response to a rise in illegal immigration.

In May, Abbott issued a disaster declaration that now covers 48 counties, mostly counties along or near the border.

The declaration directed the Department of Public Safety to “use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking, and to assist Texas counties in their efforts to address those criminal activities.”

VIDEO: Woman accused of stealing ambulance

The soldier’s cause of death is under investigation.

The Texas National Guard told ValleyCentral more information will be disclosed as the investigation is completed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County jail logs: July 16, 2022

Mykah Makel Kane Saldivar, 21, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, July 15, 2022. He is charged with Capital Murder by Terror Threat/Other Felony. According to an indictment filed in Tom Green County, Saldivar is one of five defendants charged in connection...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
International Business Times

Texas Newspaper Posts Video Of Police Responding To Uvalde Shooting

A Texas newspaper on Tuesday posted video of police and federal agents responding to the shooting at an Uvalde elementary school in May, footage at the center of a debate among state and local officials as they investigate the actions of law enforcement in the rampage. The video, posted by...
UVALDE, TX
Newsweek

Texas Seceding From U.S. 'Would Mean War,' Law Expert Says

Texans hoping that the Lone Star State eventually breaks away from the rest of the nation to form a new country are likely to be disappointed when considering what the Supreme Court once said about their options for secession. A case following the Civil War made it clear that the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Illegal Immigrants#Smuggling#The Texas National Guard#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TODAY.com

46 migrants found dead inside a semi-truck in Texas

The bodies of at least 46 migrants were found in the back of a hot semi-truck on Monday in San Antonio, Texas. Sixteen others, including several children, were discovered alive. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.June 28, 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS DFW

Latino organizations in Texas criticize, support Abbott's returning migrants to border crossings

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Latino organizations are criticizing and supporting Governor Greg Abbott's new Executive Order empowering National Guard members and State Troopers to return migrants to federal border crossings in Texas.The Governor's order doesn't declare an invasion and doesn't authorize the state authorities to deport those who entered the U.S. illegally.Rudy Rosales, Texas state director, LULAC said Friday, "The Governor does not have it within his authority to make such an executive order, number one. Number two, the fact that he continues to label this as an invasion, rather than a humanitarian crisis. He's just placating his base. He's playing...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Uvalde families furious as footage of killer and police inside school is released before they’ve seen it

The families of the Uvalde school massacre have expressed their outrage after surveillance footage from the shooting was leaked to the public even before they could see it. The Austin American-Statesman and KVUE- TV published edited portions of leaked footage from the fatal shooting of 24 May at Robb Elementary School, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
Nationwide Report

58-year-old Derrell K Bobbitt dead after a rear-end collision in Cherokee County (Jacksonville, TX)

58-year-old Derrell K Bobbitt dead after a rear-end collision in Cherokee County (Jacksonville, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 58-year-old Derrell K Bobbitt, from Alto, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Tuesday morning near Jacksonville in Cherokee County. The fatal two-vehicle wreck took place took place on U.S. Highway 69. The investigation reports showed that Derrell K Bobbitt was driving north on U.S. Highway 69 in the outside lane [...]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy