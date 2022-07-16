ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Riley, Espinal, Anderson, Cronenworth Added to All-Star Game

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UF176_0gi8QGz000

Due to substitutions, Atlanta, Toronto and L.A. each have another All Star.

As certain MLB stars decline to participate in the All-Star game next week, other players are being added as substitutions ahead of the event.

First, José Altuve , who was named the starter at second base for the American League, will not participate. That means Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez will now start at the position, and Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the roster.

Espinal is in the middle of a solid season for Toronto, hitting .271 with six home runs and 37 RBIs.

After getting snubbed for the All-Star game, Braves third baseman Austin Riley will make the team anyway, replacing Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado . Riley’s having a career year for Atlanta with 26 home runs and 60 RBIs to go along with a .913 OPS, and will head to his first All-Star Game next week.

Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson is set to replace Giants starter Carlos Rodón for the National League. A seven-year veteran, Anderson makes his first All-Star appearance thanks to a 2.96 ERA in 17 games for Los Angeles. He will the fifth Dodgers player selected as the team hosts the game at Dodger Stadium.

Finally, Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth will replace the Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm on the roster, with Jeff McNeil of the Mets entering the starting lineup. Cronenworth has nine home runs and 49 RBIs this season.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Altuve
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Jake Cronenworth
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
Sports Illustrated

Fox Sports Apologizes for Placing Team Logos Over 9/11 Memorial

The Yankees routed the Red Sox, 14–1, in a laugher Saturday night, but an insensitive graphic on the Fox Sports broadcast of the game was no laughing matter. The game was played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, and Fox Sports showed an aerial shot of lower Manhattan at one point during the broadcast. However, logos of both teams and Fox’s “Baseball Night in America” logo were superimposed over the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Braves#Riley Espinal#The American League#Blue Jays#Cardinals#Giants#The National League#Mets
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Make Decision About Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Detroit Tigers surely believe Spencer Torkelson still has a bright future in the big leagues, but for now, they want him to return to Triple-A. The Tigers optioned Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, to Triple-A Toledo this afternoon. The decision comes with the righty slugger struggling mightily in his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Scott Boras drops major truth bomb on Juan Soto’s value amid trade rumors

Juan Soto is MLB’s biggest name at the moment. The outfielder began trending after he reportedly turned down a $440 million dollar extension from the Washington Nationals. This led many to believe that the Nationals will trade him ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Soto didn’t let the trade rumors get to his head, however, and won the 2022 Home Run Derby. The 23-year old is a star in every sense of the word. Soto’s agent Scott Boras commented on the outfielder’ market value, per MLB insider Hector Gomez.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Watch: Ronald Acuna Jr. nearly hit by fire at Home Run Derby

Folks, we very nearly lost Ronald Acuna Jr. on Monday. There were some pyrotechnics involved in the introductions for the Home Run Derby. After being introduced, each participant went to stand on a platform. Behind them were devices that sprayed fire and smoke to aid the excitement of the show. But Acuna was completely unprepared.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Winners Club: Home Run Bets for Tonight’s Derby

Good morning! Are you ready to see some home runs?. Tonight is the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby and to make watching baseball’s best batters launching balls hundreds of feet with ease even more fun, we have a betting preview to help you get some skin in the game on tonight’s event.
NFL
Yardbarker

Outfield struggles could lead to the Braves trading for a bat at the deadline

For multiple reasons, there is a chance this year’s trade deadline is a quiet one. First and foremost, the Braves don’t have a lot of holes heading into the second half of the season. The rotation, bullpen, and lineup are all in much better shape than they were this time last year. On top of that, the Braves farm system is as barren as any in baseball. FanGraphs recently ranked it last, and they won’t be the only ones to do that following the recent graduations of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider. But if there is one area where it feels like the Braves can significantly upgrade ahead of the trade deadline, it’s the outfield.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Orioles Take Jackson Holliday With No. 1 Pick in MLB Draft

Another second generation baseball prospect is entering MLB. Seven time All-Star Matt Holliday’s son, Jackson Holliday, is headed to the Orioles with pick No. 1 in the 2022 MLB Draft. In his 15-year career, Matt Holliday played for four different teams, mainly the Cardinals and Rockies, and hit 316...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy