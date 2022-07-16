ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, NY

Our Lives: 8th annual Bridgeport Community festival held to support local artists

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

News 12 Gwen Edwards is joined by M.L. Brooks, the organizer of the eight annual Bridgeport Community Festival, to discuss the exciting events that will support local artists.

