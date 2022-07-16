ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy roars into share of Open lead at St Andrews

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHEYu_0gi8Pglz00
Sport

Rory McIlroy produced a moment of magic to electrify his bid for a fifth major title in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

A front nine of 33 had left McIlroy a shot behind his inspired playing partner Viktor Hovland, who had birdied four holes in a row from the third to move to the top of the leaderboard.

But McIlroy then holed out from a greenside bunker on the par-four 10th for a stunning eagle to briefly vault into the lead, before Hovland held his nerve to birdie the same hole.

At 15 under par the Ryder Cup team-mates were two shots clear of overnight leader Cameron Smith, the Australian having three-putted the first and then carded seven pars before making his first birdie of the day on the ninth.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood had set the early clubhouse target on a day of low scoring, the 2019 runner-up carding seven birdies and one bogey in a third round of 66 to reach nine under par.

“Today when I was having breakfast it seemed everyone was making birdies everywhere,” Fleetwood said. “I got a good start, the middle stretch was frustrating but a good finish again. The putts at 16, 17 (both to save par) and 18 feel crucial.

“There is a low score out here. It is obviously not in my hands at the moment. All I can do is try to stick in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukVgv_0gi8Pglz00
England’s Tommy Fleetwood acknowledges the crowd on the 18th (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’d love to be in with a chance coming down the back nine tomorrow, but it is very special to still be in and amongst it.”

Former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau covered his first 15 holes in six under before four-putting the 16th, saving par from the road behind the green on the 17th and making birdie on the last in an eventful 67 to finish six under.

With 83 players making the cut, England’s Richard Mansell went out alongside marker Scott Herald – one of the teaching professionals at St Andrews – in the first group at 8.35am and made an eagle on the ninth on his way to a 68.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

The Open day four: Cameron Smith wins first major as Rory McIlroy falls short

Australia’s Cameron Smith produced a stunning final round to capture the 150th Open Championship and inflict more major misery on a shell-shocked Rory McIlroy. McIlroy held a two-shot lead midway through the final round at St Andrews and carded a bogey-free closing 70, but that was not enough to end his eight-year drought in the game’s biggest tournaments.
GOLF
newschain

Cameron Smith savours ‘awesome’ Open win and sidesteps LIV Golf questions

Australia’s Cameron Smith hailed his Open Championship victory as “unbelievable” after a stunning final round at St Andrews secured a maiden major title. Smith overturned a four-shot deficit courtesy of his second 64 in the space of three days, the 28-year-old from Brisbane finishing 20 under par to beat the previous record on the Old Course of 19 under set by Tiger Woods in 2000.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Andrews#Us Open#Open Championship#Ryder Cup#Australian
newschain

Sam Burns ends his Open Championship campaign with a flourish

American Sam Burns produced the finish of the week with four birdies over his final four holes to shoot 64 and give hope to the pack chasing 150th Open Championship leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland. The 25-year-old, whose round matched Australian Cameron Smith’s best-of-the-week effort on Friday, was three...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Peter Wright goes the distance before seeing off Krzysztof Ratajski in Blackpool

Peter Wright edged out Krzysztof Ratajski in a thrilling tie-break to keep the defence of his World Matchplay title on course by reaching the quarter-finals in Blackpool. Wright, wearing a hypnotic swirl themed shirt and matching head paint, opened up in great form with a nine-dart chance in the fifth leg, but hit single 20 with his seventh throw before checking out in 11.
SPORTS
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
newschain

A closer look at Ben Stokes’ record and impact in 50-over internationals

England World Cup winner Ben Stokes ended his impressive one-day international career with a low-key performance in Tuesday’s game against South Africa. The Test captain, whose astonishing performance in the final against New Zealand earned England their 2019 title, has been an integral figure in all formats for a decade but has determined that there is “too much cricket rammed in” to continue playing all three.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy