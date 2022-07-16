EJ Burgess, RB, Franklin Pierce | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview￼

Pro Football Network profiled Texas A&M wideout Ainias Smith for the 2023 National Football League draft and noted that a breakout campaign could vault him into the earlier rounds of the event. The two year starter has been a versatile player at both the high school and college levels, playing running back and in the secondary (at Sugar Land Dulles) in addition to wideout. However, that versatility (along with issues in the supporting cast) has limited his ceiling and thus the type of production and quantity of film that could grab the attention of scouts. In fact, Smith is described by PFN as "an unconventional receiving threat with an unconventional upbringing at the position." Interestingly enough, they appear to have emphasized his tape almost solely in terms of his ability to play receiver and not as a punt returner (where he is one of the best in the country).

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO