ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

2 Bay Area cities rank in top 10 of best for US remote workers, study says

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313eJH_0gi8NWOf00
Hoping to deduct a few expenses now that you’re working remotely? Well, for most of you, we have some bad news. (Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over the past two years, there has been an increase of remote work or “working from home,” and the COVID-19 pandemic has played a significant role in that. Even with a vaccine available and severe risks of the virus decreasing, many companies have decided to remain working remotely.

To take advantage of remote work, employees have traveled from city to city across the United States. Reviews.org compiled a list of the top cities in the country where these remote workers travel to.

Two Bay Area cities cracked the top 10 of the best U.S. cities for “digital nomads,” according to the study. San Jose ranked fifth with an overall score of 75 while San Francisco took home the seventh spot with a score of 72 .

A “digital nomad” is someone who uses their flexible lifestyle of working from home to travel from city to city, the study said. This applies to employees who work remotely and do their job from various cities.

Reviews.org’s top 10 cities for “digital nomads”

  1. Seattle, WA
  2. Portland, OR
  3. Chicago, IL
  4. Atlanta, GA
  5. San Jose, CA
  6. Washington, DC
  7. San Francisco, CA
  8. New York City, NY
  9. Philadelphia, PA
  10. Denver, CO

Other CA cities on the top 100 list: Sacramento (13th), Los Angeles (16th), Fresno (26th), Riverside (38th), and Bakersfield (75th).

Seattle recorded the highest score of 82. Some notable findings for San Francisco: average Airbnb costs $262 per night, 119 free Wi-Fi hotspots, and average annual temperature is 59 degrees. San Jose’s average Airbnb cost is $186 per night; there are 63 hotspots, and average annual temperature is 71 degrees.

Those findings factored in how the cities were ranked.

Methodology

These are the seven factors the study used to determine its rankings. The study ranked 100 U.S. cities based on seven different factors, although some factors are weighed more heavily than others.

The seven factors are number of free Wi-Fi hotspots (20%), average Airbnb cost per night (20%), miles from nearest airport (15%), average annual temperature (5%), and number of state recreation areas (5%).

Faster internet speed in a city positively impacts its overall score, a lower average Airbnb cost per night increases overall score, higher average temperature, the closer the airport positively impacts overall score, etc.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Reviews.org released the study in July. Except for the number of free Wi-Fi hotspots, all the data is as of June. The full top 100 list can be viewed here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Riverside, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
TheStreet

Major Theme Park May Close Sooner Than Expected

Theme parks rarely close permanently, unless a major disaster occurs, such as when Hurricane Katrina devastated Six Flags New Orleans in 2005. The Louisiana Six Flags theme park never reopened and is soon slated for demolition. In some cases, a theme park may close, but reopen in a completely different...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Remote Work#Reviews Org#Ca New York City
SFGate

Dear Bay Area: Please stop forgetting the North Bay exists

The headline was everywhere in the local media this past week: First Raising Cane’s opens in the Bay Area. The location in question is on Edgewater Drive in Oakland, and that’s all well and good for chicken strip enthusiasts. But it’s not the inaugural Raising Cane’s in the Bay Area. Months ago, the region’s first outpost of the Southern fast food chain opened in Vacaville.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Amy’s Kitchen Is Shutting Down Its San Jose Factory, Eliminating About 300 Bay Area Jobs

It has been a very bad year for Santa Rosa-based vegetarian frozen food company Amy’s Kitchen. Earlier this year workers filed a complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at the company’s Santa Rosa factory, leading to calls for boycotts and at least three Bay Area grocery stores pulling the company’s products from shelves. Now the company announced Monday it will close its San Jose production center sometime in September. The Mercury News reports “inflation, skyrocketing materials costs, labor shortages and disruptions in the worldwide supply chain” are to blame for the closure. The 1885 Las Plumas Avenue facility began producing food for the company in March 2021.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Could CA labor law derail the supply chain?

(CALMATTERS) — California’s long-simmering war over a controversial state labor law is threatening to boil over at the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Oakland — sparking fears of disastrous ripple effects across a global supply chain already at its breaking point amid pandemic backlogs, ongoing labor disputes and inflation at a 40-year high.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

To Meet Housing Goals, California Cities Turn to Mall Redevelopment

“This week, the Daly City Planning Commission unanimously approved a plan to build 214 apartments on a piece of land previously occupied by the Burlington Coat Factory at the Westlake Shopping Center — home to a Target, Home Depot and DSW shoe store, in addition to dozens of smaller businesses.” The project would bring badly needed housing to the San Francisco Bay Area, reports J.K. Dineen in the San Francisco Chronicle.
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

15 employees fired by new SF DA Jenkins

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over a dozen employees were fired by San Francisco’s new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Staff turnover is not uncommon when a new DA takes office. In total, fifteen staffers were terminated by Brooke Jenkins, according to a recent report. “When it comes to me personally, what I am most worried about is […]
berkeleyside.org

After 36 years, Berkeley’s Sushi California prepares to close

2033 Martin Luther King Jr Way (at University Avenue), Berkeley. Wednesday-Saturday 4:30 – 9:00 p.m. Ryoji Arakaki is ready to put away his knives and hang up his apron at Sushi California, his cozy Japanese restaurant that for 36 years has attracted a legion of loyal customers who have made it their second home. For now, the 70-year-old sushi chef hopes to find someone to buy the business, but if that doesn’t happen, he’ll have to make a tough decision, and soon. “Maybe it’s still not a good time to sell,” Arakaki told Nosh, “but I can’t wait forever.”
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Amy's Kitchen set to close San Jose frozen food plant; employees in shock

SAN JOSE – Amy's Kitchen announced that its large frozen food plant in San Jose is closing its doors later this year, a move that stunned employees who showed up for work on Monday.The company cited ongoing supply chain issues and higher prices for ingredients as the reason for shutting down the plant, which makes frozen organic pizzas, on Las Plumas Avenue.Apparently, that final decision was made very quickly, because employees said they were blindsided Monday by the bad news."Si, todos estamos, in shock," said worker Alma Martinez came into work today and then was told to go home because...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy