One person who is not surprised by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce is Ye's ex, Amber Rose. Rose dated West for two years, with Ye helping mold her fashion sense and solidify them as the hottest and most fashionable couple of their time. Their split was nasty, with Rose accusing Kardashian of cheating on her beau Reggie Bush with Ye, and even alleged she confronted the SKIMS founder over contacting Ye. West didn't make it any better, alleging Kardashian made him take "30 showers" before hopping in bed with her to clean Rose off of him. Things have since settled, and Rose says she has not hard feelings, but she's not shocked by the split.

