ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Garufi wins Nantucket Triathlon – Again

By Jamie Cushman Email: jcushman@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 16, 2022) The Nantucket Triathlon returned to the island Saturday after a two-year hiatus with perfect weather and a turnout of over 600 racers. Beau Garufi once again finished first overall in a total time of 1 hour, 1 minute, 30 seconds. The Nantucket resident completed the quarter-mile swim in...

www.ack.net

Comments / 0

Related
Inquirer and Mirror

Long-distance paddleboarder slowly working his way east along Long Island

(July 18, 2022) Adam Nagler is working his way east across the southern coast of Long Island on his way to Nantucket from North Carolina. But he is still recovering from his crossing from northern New Jersey to eastern Long Island, a grueling trip that took him nearly 60 hours of nonstop paddling.
NANTUCKET, MA
TripAdvisor Blog

There's just something about New England: an ode to Northeast beach culture

Visit these hidden gems and favorite stops along the coast. New Englanders live through at least eight frigid months every year. As a lifelong Massachusettsan, I know all too well that braving the cold—and even dealing with a rogue snow squall in May—is part of who we are. After all, if we wanted year-round sunshine, we’d move to southern California.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Susan J. Brooks, 78

Susan J. Brooks, 78, of Plymouth and formerly of Nantucket, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Services will be private.
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Sudbury, MA
Nantucket, MA
Sports
Inquirer and Mirror

Mark Sullivan, 71

Mark Sullivan, 71, formerly of Nantucket, died Sunday, July 10, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 22 at 39 Heron Ridge Road, South Hero, Vt.
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS Boston

A dozen shark sightings were reported off Cape Cod over the weekend

ORLEANS - It was a busy weekend for shark sightings in Massachusetts waters. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity App reported 12 shark sightings ranging from Massachusetts Bay, along outer Cape Cod beaches and off Nantucket. Nauset Beach in Orleans closed to swimming for an hour Sunday morning, according to the app.The state shark biologist reported that the detection of another shark at LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet Sunday closed the beach temporarily around noon.Other sightings were reported off Ballston Beach in Truro and near Chatham Harbor.Great white researchers want tourists on the Cape to know "that large sharks are here" and "they're a constant presence from June to the fall."
ORLEANS, MA
Barnstable Patriot

Cape bus driver shortage leaves public transit riders stranded

Squeezed by a shortage of bus drivers, the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCTRA) has cut some runs from its fixed-route service for the summer, leaving some riders unhappy over the inconvenience. One of those riders is Rocco Gomes, who travels daily from Falmouth to Marstons Mills where he works...
BARNSTABLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Run#Nantucket Triathlon#The Henry W Fe
whdh.com

Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barnstable, Bristol, Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barnstable; Bristol; Plymouth The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts Central Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts Central Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 449 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berkley, or near Taunton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Taunton, Bridgewater, Marshfield, Middleborough, Wareham, Pembroke, Duxbury, East Bridgewater, Raynham, Kingston, Carver, Lakeville, Hanson, Freetown, Halifax, Dighton, Berkley, Rochester and Plympton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
capecod.com

Box truck rolls over on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne

BOURNE – A box truck rolled over into the woods in Bourne around 9:30 AM Monday. The crash happened on the ramp from the rotary to Route 25 westbound. No injuries were reported. Firefighters had to mitigate a fuel spill. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday

BUZZARDS BAY – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns this Sunday to honor the military community and those who have died in the line of duty. The motorcycle ride is named after Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ son Nicholas, a U.S. Marine who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

New details: Fire damages popular Falmouth diner

FALMOUTH – A fire damaged a popular Falmouth diner early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Betsy’s Diner at 457 Main Street about 5 AM. Flames could be seen on the roof after the fire apparently spread through the ductwork. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Main Street was.
FALMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials warn Cape Cod residents of coyote sightings

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod officials are warning residents about possible coyotes roaming around after Yarmouth Police received several phone calls regarding Coyote sightings. According to police and the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, coyotes are naturally afraid of people so their concern is for small animals like cats...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Child seriously injured at Falmouth playground

FALMOUTH – A child was seriously injured at a playground in Falmouth sometime after 8 PM Friday. Rescuers responded to the Sun Outdoor playground on Thomas B. Landers Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Boston after reportedly suffering a broken arm. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Woman injured while walking West End Breakwater in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured while walking along the West End Breakwater in Provincetown around 8:15 PM Sunday evening. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury about half way across the popular route to Long Point. Because of low tide, a boat could not reach the scene so rescuers had to go on foot and carry the victim in a stokes basket to the ambulance which then transported her to Cape Cod Hospital.
PROVINCETOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy