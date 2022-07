BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore homicide detective was sentenced to a year in prison Monday after threatening a contractor with arrest in 2020 because he was dissatisfied with a patio the contractor built at his Baltimore County home. James Lloyd, a sergeant with the Baltimore City Police Department, was arrested in July 2020 and charged with kidnapping and extortion. He was sentenced to three years, with all but one year suspended. Lloyd was suspended without pay when he was arrested, but by state law, he can't be terminated until he is sentenced. Baltimore Police did not immediately reply to request for comment. According to charging...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO