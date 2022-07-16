ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

All-Star outfielder Juan Soto rejects record $440 million offer from Washington Nationals

By Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIE3g_0gi8L5xx00

LOS ANGELES – The Washington Nationals are telling teams they are now willing to trade All-Star outfielder Juan Soto after he rejected a record 15-year, $440 million contract extension, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

“It has to be the right deal or we keep him,’’ the person said.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity surrounding contract talks.

The Nationals, who are for sale, certainly would have to be overwhelmed to move him, and there’s no hurry considering they have 2 ½ years of control.

KERSHAW: Dodger pitcher flirts with perfect game as All-Star assignment awaits

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

It also could be a public ploy by the Nats ownership to reflect how valuable Soto is to the franchise, increasing the sales price to prospective owners.

Persons close to Soto said the offer was heavily backloaded the last six years reducing the overall value under $400 million, which the Nationals vehemently denied.

It was an offer, one person said, that Soto never seriously considered accepting, and that the Nats knew he’d reject it when it was made.

While the deal would be the largest in baseball history, it would make Soto, 23, only the 20th-highest paid player on an annual average salary of $29.33 million. Max Scherzer of the New York Mets is the highest-paid player this year with a $43.3 million salary in the first year of his three-year deal.

The Nats believe the Scherzer AAV is irrelevant considering it’s only a three-year deal. They point out that it would still pay Soto $400 million over the last 13 years when he would become eligible for free agency, which is $70 million more than Bryce Harper received from the Phillies three years ago on his 13-year, $330 million contract. Harper was a six-time All-Star, former MVP and Rookie of the Year winner, when he signed his deal. Former MVP Mookie Betts signed a 12-year, $360 million extension two years ago with the Dodgers that included deferred payments.

Soto, 23, who earns $17.1 million this year, is expected to seek a contract that would pay him at least $40 million a year. Certainly, he could become the first $500 million player if he hits free agency in two years.

Who knows, perhaps Soto wants to wait and see what happens to the Nationals, too? They are in a massive rebuild, and have the worst record (32-60) in the major leagues.

Soto is in no hurry to make a decision.

But for the first time, the Nats suddenly are ready to make that decision for him.

Follow on Twitter: @Bnightengale

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Juan Soto
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Trading For Brandon Drury

The Dodgers should be very active at the trade deadline this year. And while fans in Los Angeles are always hoping for a big splash, they’re in a unique position this year. They have talent coming back from the injured list and they don’t necessarily need anything aside from relief help. That might even end up being a lower-level type of arm that flies under the radar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB World Is Buzzing About Matt Carpenter This Morning

When the New York Yankees signed Matt Carpenter back in May, no one envisioned what he would do in pinstripes. Carpenter blasted his 12th and 13th home runs of the season in last night's 14-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. In doing so, he set the Yankee record for most home runs by any player in his first 30 games with the franchise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Nationals#Usa Today Sports#Dodger#The New York Mets
FanSided

4 ways the St. Louis Cardinals can win the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race and could use some boosts to their roster, here is how they can win the MLB Trade Deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of a division race with the Milwaukee Brewers and hanging onto a Wild Card spot at the moment. Any given night, the Redbirds can look like a team that could compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Atlanta Braves, and other days their roster holes stop them from reaching their potential. If the club is serious about making a run in 2022, which they are more than capable of, there are a few moves the club needs to make.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

MLB Draft 2022: Winners and losers from Round 1

MLB Draft: Winners and losers from the first round. The Major League Baseball Draft is finally upon us and round one delivered on all of the promise in a big way. The Baltimore Orioles elected to pick Jackson Holliday with the first-overall pick in the draft to the surprise of many. Druw Jones had been believed to be the best true talent in the class and was a safe bet to be picked first.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Kyle Schwarber During Home Run Derby

Kyle Schwarber's performance at Monday's Home Run Derby has fans questioning if he tried his best. Schwarber, who leads the NL with 29 home runs at the All-Star Break, was matched up with St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols in the first round of tonight's event. When Pujols hit just 13 homers, it looked like Schwarber would dispose of him easily to advance to the semifinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes big announcement about WBC

Mike Trout made a big announcement on Monday from the site of this year’s All-Star Game. Trout shared that he will be participating in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he will be the captain of the United States team.
MLB
NBC Sports

MLB All-Star Game locations: 2023, 2024, 2025 and beyond

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game has been around since 1933, serving as one of professional sports’ most historic annual celebrations of its best players. Two of the next four All-Star Game locations have been determined. The 2023 Midsummer Classic will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, marking the third time the Mariners have hosted and first since 2001.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

539K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy