Feds seize fentanyl worth more than $1M hidden in dry goods at California port

Fentanyl bust U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Otay Mesa, California, seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl concealed in dry goods arriving from Mexico on Sunday, July 3, 2022. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently intercepted more than 100 pounds of fentanyl concealed within a food shipment entering the United States at California’s Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Officers inspecting a 2005 GMC Yukon at about 10:50 p.m. PDT July 3 discovered 46 plastic-wrapped packages concealed within food products. The substances, which included both fentanyl powder and fentanyl pills, were found concealed in packages containing flour, ground coffee, creamer cans and powdered milk, according to a news release.

“We are seeing a rise in fentanyl smuggling attempts,” Anne Maricich, the agency’s deputy director of field operations in San Diego, said in a prepared statement.

“Our officers are working vigilantly to prevent the entry of this dangerous drug. Our field office is also diligently working on mitigating the risks involved with seizing this lethal narcotic,” she added.

According to the agency, more than 42 pounds of fentanyl powder and more than 59 pounds of fentanyl pills, with a combined estimated street value of more than $1.2 million, were seized in the shipment.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers.

