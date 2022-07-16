Motorcyclist hits back of Natchez police car

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A motorcyclist was issued citations after reportedly running into the back of a Natchez police car on Friday, July 15.

The Natchez Democrat reported Brent Johnson, 36, hit the back of a police car on U.S. 61 South. He declined medical treatment. A Mississippi Highway Patrol officer issued him citations for following too closely, no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license.

According to the newspaper, damages included a dented rear lift gate and hanging rear bumper on the patrol car. The motorcycle had a dented front fender.

