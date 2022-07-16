Delmarva Power completes electrical service restoration to customers affected by Tuesday's storms

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has closed lanes on northbound I-97 to repair a sinkhole, according to authorities.Transportation officials announced on Friday afternoon that motorists should expect major delays as workers repair "a void under the pavement." A drainage pipe under I-97 failed due to recent heavy rainfall, which is what created the void, transportation officials said.Motorists should expect major delays in the area of the repairs, transportation officials said. People traveling through the area are encouraged to take MD 100 as an alternative route.Drivers can get by on the right shoulder of the northbound 197 ramp to the inner loop and on the left shoulder on the northbound I-97 ramp to the outer loop of I-695, according to authorities. Motorists should try to exit off northbound I-97 at Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard and proceed to the I-695 ramps, transportation officials said.The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has re-timed traffic signals on Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard to mitigate larger-than-normal traffic volumes, according to authorities.Additionally, the department has activated overhead message signs in advance of the work that is being performed on I-97, transportation officials said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO