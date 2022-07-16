ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax Co. Police release body cam footage of viral gun-pointing incident

By Max Marcilla
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hikpx_0gi8JuWp00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Days after a cellphone video of a teenager recording two Fairfax County police officers pointing guns at him went viral, police are “providing context” by releasing several minutes of one officer’s body camera footage.

The incident took place on Saturday, July 9 at an IHOP in Falls Church.

The video, which was first posted on Reddit before making its way to other social media platforms, drew criticism of the Fairfax County Police Department from community members. The latest gun-pointing incident happened after a two-week period where two separate Fairfax County officers shot and killed a man.

Investigation underway after Richmond police officer’s alleged assault on Chesterfield deputy

According to Police Chief Kevin Davis, Fairfax County officers responded to the restaurant after receiving a 911 call from an employee. Reading portions of the call transcript, Davis shared that the employee felt threatened by three teenagers, who the caller said had a gun.

“There are these three guys that came into my job and they umm, came in here and showed me a gun,” the 911 caller said, according to the transcript. Later she added, “right now they are texting me like, ‘I’m going to shoot you.”

Police handcuffed two teenagers and did not find a gun. When a third teenager walked over holding a cell phone, two officers pointed their weapons.

“Put that phone down man,” one officer yelled before pulling out his weapon. He then said, “Get on the ground, get on the ground now.” The person complied.

Man has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Church Hill

Davis explained that because there was no gun found with the first two suspects, there was cause for the officers to believe that the third person was armed, which is why even after the object he was holding was identified as a cell phone, officers kept their weapons drawn until the teenager was on the ground.

However, the chief of police explained that during the course of the law enforcement investigation, no gun was ever recovered. None of the teenagers are facing charges.

At the Friday press conference, Davis defended his officers’ actions.

“These police officers who responded to this scene acted lawfully, acted in accordance with their training and our policies and, in my opinion, our community’s expectations.”

The body cam footage, as well as the full Fairfax Police press conference, can be seen here .

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Two robbed at knife and gunpoint in Manassas, police searching for three suspects

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were robbed at knife and gunpoint in Manassas, according to Prince William County Police Department. On Monday, July 18, at around 5:20 p.m., police were called to the Summertree Condominiums for a reported robbery. The two victims, a 17-year-old male juvenile and a 24-year-old man, were approached by three unknown men and then threatened with a knife and a gun, according to police.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Fairfax Police asking for help finding murder suspect

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding a murder suspect they consider to be armed and dangerous. According to police, Jose Hernandez Mejia is wanted for second degree murder. He stands about 5’9″ and weighs around 150 pounds. He is believed to be driving a black 2016 Honda HRV with Virginia tags TXV-1986.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Woodbridge 13-year-old charged with abduction of family member, robbery

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 13-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after he threatened a family member with a knife. On July 15 at 10 p.m., officers went to a home located on Coachman Terrace in Woodbridge to investigate a reported domestic incident. Investigators say a 46-year-old woman was in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#Body Cam#Fairfax Co#Falls Church
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man critically injured in Woodbridge after shooting, investigation continues

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was critically injured after a fight escalated into a shooting last night in Woodbridge. Officers responded to the Elevations One Apartments on Jeffries Road in Woodbridge at 9:11 p.m. on Monday, July 18, to investigate a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, police found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be life-threatening.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

Intoxicated suspect crashes car, flees scene with 2-year-old girl: police

MANASSAS, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A driver has been arrested after police say he was intoxicated, crashed into another car and fled the scene of the accident with a 2-year-old girl. Ricardo Ayala Crespin was driving a 2013 Infiniti JX35 north on Sudley Road approaching Balls Ford Road in Manassas on Sunday around 12:42 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2018 Mercedes GLA250, according to Prince William County Police.
MANASSAS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WUSA9

17-year-old killed in Upper Marlboro Sunday crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A 17-year-old Janiya Thompson was pronounced dead after riding in a car that crashed into a tree on Sunday, according to Prince George's County Police. The teen from Upper Marlboro was riding along in her hometown on Sunday around 5:50 p.m. in the area of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place, when for an unknown reason - according to investigators - the car left the roadway and ran into a tree.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Daily Voice

Panhandler Apprehended In Maryland After Stealing Tip Jar, Pepper-Spraying, Stabbing In Deli

A Silver Spring man with a coincidental name is in jail following a stabbing outside of a deli on University Blvd in Silver Spring. Byrant Whack, 32, had been panhandling inside Max's Kosher Café on the 2300 block of University Boulevard when he assaulted the employee shortly after 12:30 p.m.,, Thursday, July 14, 2022, according to Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Alexandria Man, 22, Shot And Killed In DC

A 22-year-old man from Alexandria was shot and killed over the weekend in Washington DC, authorities said. Keonte Broadus-Gallman was found around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Anacostia Drive after authorities received a report of an unconscious person, the Metropolitan Police Department reported. Police said he was found...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

2 landscapers killed in Alexandria shooting identified

Alexandria police in Virginia have identified the two men who were killed in a shooting Saturday morning. They’re 48-year-old Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman and 24-year-old Juan Carlos Anaya Hernandez. A suspect in the landscapers’ deaths is in custody on unrelated charges. Police have identified him as a 27-year-old man....
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Man sleeping in vehicle carjacked in Merrifield, police report

A man taking a nap in his vehicle in Merrifield earlier this month awoke to the startling realization that he was being carjacked, the Fairfax County Police Department reported on Friday (July 15). According to the department’s recap for the week of July 8-14, a man was recently arrested in...
MERRIFIELD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy