Cumberland County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cumberland FLOOD ADVISORY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: El Paso; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central El Paso County in east central Colorado Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 406 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Fountain to 7 miles northwest of Pueblo West, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pueblo, Fountain, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, Pinon and Hanover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Meriwether, Pike, Spalding by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Meriwether; Pike; Spalding A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Spalding, northeastern Meriwether and northwestern Pike Counties through 545 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Hollonville, or 8 miles northwest of Zebulon, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Molena, Williamson, Gay, Alvaton, Digbey, Hilltop, Zetella, Hollonville and Wooster. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jefferson, northwestern Taylor and southwestern Madison Counties through 600 PM EDT At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of St. Marks, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Scanlon, Econfina, Goose Pasture, Hells Half Acre, Lake Bird, Iddo, Boyd, Eridu, Cabbage Grove and Sirmans. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Charlton FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, including the following counties, in northeast Florida, Baker and Nassau. In southeast Georgia, Charlton. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Baker, West Central Nassau and Southeastern Charlton Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flash flooding is occurring or imminent! Flood waters carrying ash and debris from the Crooks Fire scar will flood Ash Creek and Milk creeks and enter the Hassayampa River just downstream from the Gold Bar Ranch. Low water crossings, especially along Forest Road 82 will be flooded. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Crooks Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 213 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Crooks Fire scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Crooks Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Crooks Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Yavapai County This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Ash Creek, Middlewater Creek, Milk Creek, Turkey Creek and Lynx Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Rutherford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD...NORTHERN SPARTANBURG AND NORTHWESTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Spartanburg, or near Boiling Springs SC, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Boiling Springs SC, Cowpens, Wellford, Inman, Mayo, Chesnee, Cowpens National Battlefield, Lake Bowen, USC Upstate and Thicketty. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Elko County through 245 PM PDT At 214 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles east of Currie, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include White Horse Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Greer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Major; Noble EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is possible with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mono, Churchill, Mineral, Storey, southern Washoe, Pershing, Douglas and Lyon Counties through 345 PM PDT At 208 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 20 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Also expect periods of brief heavy rainfall with some of these storms. Locations impacted include Fallon, Lovelock, Bodie, Chalfant, Crowley Lake, Benton, Pyramid Lake, Bridgeport, Lahontan Reservoir, Toms Place, Mono Lake, Fernley, Hawthorne, Yerington, Virginia Peak, Middlegate, Wellington, Silver Springs, Derby Dam and Smith. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Franklin and northeastern St. Lawrence Counties through 615 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waddington, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Potsdam, Norfolk, Louisville, Moira, Parishville, Norwood, Brasher Falls, Waddington, Madrid, Lawrenceville, Chipman, Dickinson, Hopkinton, North Stockholm, Dickinson Center, West Stockholm, Coles Creek State Park, Nicholville, Winthrop and St. Regis Falls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Roger Mills; Washita; Woods; Woodward EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Dewey, Roger Mills, Custer, Woodward, Harper, Woods, Ellis, Beckham and Washita Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Daniels; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR DANIELS...ROOSEVELT...NORTHEASTERN VALLEY AND NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 603 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Peerless to 15 miles northeast of Lustre to 8 miles northwest of Wolf Point, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Scobey, Poplar, Opheim, Richland, Flaxville, Port Of Whitetail, Lustre, Madoc, Bredette, Port Of Scobey, Redstone, Whitetail, Peerless, Frazer, Oswego, Daleview, Four Buttes, West Fork and Volt. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flash flooding will occur in the Five Points area extending downstream along Rocky Branch Creek. This includes Maxcy Gregg Park, areas of the USC campus along the creek, the intersection at Pickens and Blossom, the intersection at Whaley and Main and areas of the Olympia neighborhood along the creek. Target Area: Lexington; Richland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LEXINGTON AND CENTRAL RICHLAND COUNTIES At 549 PM EDT, Stream gauge reports and webcam footage show roadway flooding at the intersection of Main Street and Whaley Street in Columbia. Although significant rainfall has ended, floodwaters will remain high in this area over the next hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, Springdale, St. Andrews, Oak Grove, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, Cayce Riverwalk, Olympia, Guignard Park, Rosewood and Dixiana. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 2 and 3. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 26 between mile markers 111 and 118. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The hot temperatures will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures today 90 to 100. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph late this afternoon, tonight, and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon for the heat. For the strong winds, starting at 3 pm today and continuing through 3 pm Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cleveland; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; McClain; Pottawatomie EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Comanche and Cotton Counties. In Texas, Wichita and Archer Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

