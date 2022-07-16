1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Peña Boulevard crash

DENVER ( KDVR ) — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Peña Boulevard Saturday.

Denver police said three people in three vehicles were involved in a crash at 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard, and one person died at the scene.

The crash was on the border of Denver and Aurora and it’s been determined that it occurred in Aurora. Both departments are now working on the incident.

Eastbound 40th at Airport Boulevard is shut down and westbound 40th at Peña is shut down. Police said to avoid the area and that closures could be for an extended time while police investigate the crash.

