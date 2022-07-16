ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Suspect in Florence murder turns himself in to police

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZ70Q_0gi8Iege00

FLORENCE. S.C. (WBTW) — A wanted for murder turned himself in to Florence police on Sunday.

Christopher Allen Washington had been wanted for murder and other charges stemming from the death of DeQuin Garland Ellerbe, 38, of Timmonsville, and an assault that happened before the shooting.

Police had identified Washington on Saturday as a suspect in the July 10 shooting that happened in the 800 block of Commander Street and an earlier assault that took place on Boyd Street.

In addition to murder, Washington is being charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime and three counts of pointing or presenting a firearm, Brandt said.

No other information about the investigation was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. LCpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or to email Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.

📲 Download the News 13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

1 person hurt in Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Florence, according to an official. Capt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened on Brunson Street. He added that the person hurt had non-life threatening injuries. No other details...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

One charged in deadly Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW)- Two people are dead and one person is facing charges in an overnight shooting. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened off North Fraser Street around midnight Thursday morning. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says Ronnie Todd, from Georgetown, is charged with...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Florence, according to Capt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened on Brunson Street, he said. One person was injured but is expected to survive. No other information about the shooting was immediately available. This is the second […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged in Georgetown County double homicide

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged in connection with a double homicide in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Ronnie Legrand Todd Jr., 42, of Georgetown, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and an additional weapon and ammunition […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Timmonsville, SC
Crime & Safety
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Timmonsville, SC
City
Florence, SC
WBTW News13

16-year-old charged with shooting another juvenile Monday in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that injured another juvenile on Monday in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The 16-year-old will be taken into custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was shot in the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Capt#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Florence police look for 3 connected to On the Go gas-station robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have released surveillance photos of three people wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery at a gas station. A store clerk was shot during the July 10 robbery at the On the Go station at 305 Pamplico Highway, according to police, who said two men with handguns entered the store and demanded money while a third person waited outside. It happened about 5:20 a.m.
FLORENCE, SC
WIS-TV

Deadly shooting in Sumter County at auto repair shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Tuesday morning shooting is under investigation in Sumter County. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to the 1500 block of Airport Rd at around 8:30 a.m. on reports of an unconscious man inside a building. Deputies found an unconscious man, later...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Conway man given 12 years in prison for distributing heroin

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for distributing heroin, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. BJ Thomas Frazier, 38, pleaded guilty to second-offense distribution of heroin, according to a news release. Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced him to 12 years in prison.
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Juvenile injured during shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left a juvenile injured in Georgetown County. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) were initially called to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital on Monday night after a shooting victim arrived. During their investigation, deputies determined the shooting – which involved a […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Pamplico man killed in shooting, Florence County coroner says

PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Florence County are investigating after a 35-year-old Pamplico man was killed in a shooting on Friday, authorities said. Melvin J. Smith was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting at a residence in the 300 block of East Third Avenue, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. Pamplico police and […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Pee Dee man suffering from dementia found safe, sheriff’s office says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found safe after being missing for nearly a full day. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said Travis Moses was safely located Wednesday afternoon with help from multiple agencies, including a K-9 unit from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

60K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy