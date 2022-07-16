Suspect in Florence murder turns himself in to police

FLORENCE. S.C. (WBTW) — A wanted for murder turned himself in to Florence police on Sunday.

Christopher Allen Washington had been wanted for murder and other charges stemming from the death of DeQuin Garland Ellerbe, 38, of Timmonsville, and an assault that happened before the shooting.

Police had identified Washington on Saturday as a suspect in the July 10 shooting that happened in the 800 block of Commander Street and an earlier assault that took place on Boyd Street.

In addition to murder, Washington is being charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime and three counts of pointing or presenting a firearm, Brandt said.

No other information about the investigation was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. LCpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or to email Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.

