One person dead, another injured following Vallejo homeless encampment shooting

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVallejo Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a homeless encampment that left a 57-year-old man dead and injured...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 2

CBS Sacramento

1 Hurt In Early Morning Shooting At Stockton Car Wash

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man hurt in Stockton early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. near the Buggy Bath Car Wash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Stanislaus Street. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but police say the victim was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital. No information on a motive or a suspect has been released at this point in the investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Friends mourn San Jose construction worker killed during bar fight

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police detectives are looking for multiple suspects involved in a deadly bar fight Sunday morning. Friends told KTVU the man killed during the disturbance was named Lalo, but they didn’t provide his last name. They said the 21-year-old construction worker was at the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Case Of Tent Lit On Fire In Stockton, Leaving 1 Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has now been arrested after a tent was set on fire in Stockton, leaving one person with fatal injuries. The incident happened back on July 7. A 36-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were reportedly inside a tent in the area of Airport Way and Mormon Slough when someone lit it on fire. Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, but the man later died from his injuries. Investigators said it appears the suspect was a girlfriend of the man who came back to the tent to find her boyfriend with another woman. That’s when she allegedly lit the tent on fire. Stockton police said, on Sunday, they arrested 40-year-old Erica Mora in connection to the incident. More has now been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Streets Reopen After Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Near 16th And C Streets In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A wanted felony suspect was shot by an officer in Sacramento late Sunday night, police say. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the area of 16th and C streets around 10:30 p.m. looking for a 42-year-old man with a felony warrant for a probation violation. That man was soon found at the scene, but police say he refused to follow officers’ commands. Officers continued to try and talk with the suspect, but at some point he allegedly walked away and reached under a tarp and hid his hands under a blanket. Police say he then started to move towards officers – his hands still concealed – while allegedly telling them to drop their weapons. Police say the suspect kept walking toward them, prompting one officer to shoot the man. The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering, police say. The name of the suspect has not been released. No officers were hurt in the incident. All street closures in the area have been lifted.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vallejo Police#Violent Crime
CBS Sacramento

Police Release Image Of Stockton Man Accused Of Shooting Police Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS13) — Authorities have released body camera footage of the Stockton man accused of shooting a Bay Area police officer over the weekend. The Mountain View Police Department says 33-year-old Jeffrey Choy shot an officer early Saturday morning who was trying to stop him for a DUI. An image from body camera footage released from the department shows the moment that Choy allegedly fired at the officer. (credit: Mountain View Police Department) The officer suffered an upper body wound and is expected to survive. Choy fled the scene of the shooting, escaping officers after he crashed his car. Investigators later tracked him to Union City and officers arrested him in Fremont on Sunday after a brief chase. Choy was booked into jail in Santa Clara County on charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man stabbed in SFO Terminal 3 baggage claim area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Police are investigating a stabbing incident at the San Francisco International Airport Tuesday morning. Officers received a report of a stabbing in the baggage claim area of Terminal 3 around 4:55 a.m. in the morning, police said. Police found a male victim with non-life threatening stab...
BERKELEY, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police investigate fatal shooting in area of S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd.

Richmond police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday, July 15, in the area of S. 49th Street and Cutting Boulevard. Just after 10 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area, police said. Officers located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose hit and run leaves one dead

(KRON) — Officers from the San Jose Police Department responded to a hit and run incident that left a pedestrian dead on Sunday night, according to a tweet from the department. The incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive. The vehicle struck a pedestrian that was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS News

Man shot dead near in San Jose near fairgrounds; suspect arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday morning near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, the department announced Monday. The shooting was reported at around 6 a.m. Friday on the 2100 block of Monterey Road just north of the fairgrounds. San Jose police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: July 15-17

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: July 15-17,...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police arrest 41-year-old retail burglary suspect

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a 41-year-old male suspect Saturday for a retail store burglary. SFPD responded to a retail store at the intersection of Haight and Fillmore Streets on Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m. The suspect began riding away on a bicycle with a large trash bag, and he resisted arrest when approached by an officer. A store employee saw the physical struggle between the suspect and officer, and assisted with the arrest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman suspected of killing possible lover

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a homeless woman Sunday in Stockton who is suspected of setting fire to a tent with two people inside, leaving a man dead, police said. Erica Mora, 40, was detained and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is set to appear...
STOCKTON, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Young Pittsburg man shot early Sunday morning

On Sunday morning at approximately 7:20 AM, Pittsburg Police officers responded to a residence on East 12th Street in regards to a shooting that had occurred several minutes prior. When officers arrived, they found the victim of a shooting and immediately began providing medical aid to the victim. The victim, a 24-year-old male resident of Pittsburg, sustained a single gunshot wound to the lower body. He was transported to John Muir Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery and is currently listed in stable condition.
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 2 injured in Livermore bowling alley shooting, police say

LIVERMORE, Calif. - police said three victims were struck in a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday evening. A fight broke out at Granada Bowl around 6 p.m. and officials said one of the patrons pulled out a gun and fired several rounds. At least three people were shot during...
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland firefighters rescue man who drove into canal near Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland firefighters rescued a man in his 50s Sunday night who drove his vehicle off northbound Interstate 880 near the Oakland Coliseum, down an embankment, and into about three feet of water in a canal, where it landed on its side. : Indiana mall shooting: 3 dead;...
OAKLAND, CA

