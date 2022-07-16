One person dead, another injured following Vallejo homeless encampment shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A wanted felony suspect was shot by an officer in Sacramento late Sunday night, police say. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the area of 16th and C streets around 10:30 p.m. looking for a 42-year-old man with a felony warrant for a probation violation. That man was soon found at the scene, but police say he refused to follow officers’ commands. Officers continued to try and talk with the suspect, but at some point he allegedly walked away and reached under a tarp and hid his hands under a blanket. Police say he then started to move towards officers – his hands still concealed – while allegedly telling them to drop their weapons. Police say the suspect kept walking toward them, prompting one officer to shoot the man. The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering, police say. The name of the suspect has not been released. No officers were hurt in the incident. All street closures in the area have been lifted.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO