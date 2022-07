DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was arrested following a double shooting in the Downtown West neighborhood overnight. Witnesses told officers a group of people in the 1900 block of Washington was arguing with another group in the 400 block of North 20th Street late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The argument escalated until both parties fired shots at each other. Officers from the city’s Mobile Reserve Unit heard around 100 gunshots just after midnight. The unit consists of 10 officers who focus on area hotspots.

