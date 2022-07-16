ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kunkletown, PA

Police: Man abandons motorcycle, takes off into woods

By Emily Silvi
 3 days ago

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a Kunkletown man after, officials say, he failed to pull over for troopers.

On Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. police say they tried to pull over a motorcycle for Title 75 violations. According to a police report, 27-year-old Robert Cordery failed to pull over for troopers and a pursuit took place.

The pursuit began in Towamaneing Township, Carbon County, and continued into Polk Township. Troopers say, at one point Cordery abandoned his motorcycle on Hideaway Hills Golf Course’s property and a short foot pursuit took place.

Troopers say they located Cordery a short time later and took him into custody.

Cordery is facing multiple vehicle violation charges and fleeing from an officer.

