Saint Louis, MO

UPDATE: Man reported missing from St. Louis County is safe

By Joey Schneider
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Christopher Roberts after he returned home safe.

ORIGINAL

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a St. Louis County man missing for several days.

Christopher Roberts, 63, was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday leaving his home in the 3900 block of Lemay Manor Court in south St. Louis County.

Police say Roberts left his home Thursday morning on foot and intended to take a bus to St. Louis city to help a friend with some yardwork. Since then, he did not arrive at his friend’s home or return to his home.

Missing St. Francois County baby found with non-custodial mother

Authorities say Roberts is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and a heart condition. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and a silver pinky ring. Police say he is possibly carrying a brown backpack.

If you have any information, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

