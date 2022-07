Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock has enjoyed an illustrious acting career, who gave us gems like Miss Congeniality, The Lake House, The Blind Side, Gravity, Bird Box, and The Lost City to name a few. But now, she’s committed to doing what makes her the happiest, which is reportedly spending “quality time with her kids.” In a new interview with Us Weekly today, an insider reported that being with her kids, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, makes the actress “truly happy.” “Sandra hates being away from them for days or weeks at a time,” an insider told Us...

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO