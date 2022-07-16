ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Attempted Child Abductions Reported in Windom, Jackson

myklgr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindom police are asking the public to remain vigilant after a reported attempted child abduction Friday, at about 2:25 p.m. Friday on East Hill. Police say an 11-year-old boy was riding his bike when...

www.myklgr.com

Law & Crime

Minnesota Dad Arrested for Suffocating Infant Daughter After Baby’s Mother Unknowingly Gave Him ‘The Perfect Alibi’: Cops

A 37-year-old father in Minnesota was arrested last week for allegedly killing his infant daughter, and police say the arrest came more than a decade after the child’s death. Benjamin Alexander Russell was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the 2009 death of the 3-month-old girl.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police: Dog injured after house shot at 12 times

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a dozen gunshots were fired at a house early Tuesday morning, injuring the family's dog. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired report at a residence on the 1400 block of Virginia Street. Police say officers arrived and received information that the house had been shot at around 12 times. There were no people injured in the incident, but the family dog, Athena, was struck in the right rear leg. The 4-year-old husky was then taken to the Como Park Animal Hospital for treatment, and is expected to fully recover. Officers located 9mm bullet casings and some bullet fragments near the home, and the evidence will be examined by the forensic unit, police said. "The victims of the shooting reported they heard a vehicle driving away from the scene, but were unable to describe it. The reason for the shooting is still unknown but under investigation," police said in a release. There are no known suspects at this time. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man shot, killed woman in north Minneapolis RV

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is charged with second-degree murder for the June death of Taleen Rochelle Tanna, who was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis.Minneapolis police officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North on the morning of June 14 where they found Tanna dead inside the parked RV.Officers spoke with a man who said he was Tanna's boyfriend and identified Laundelle Jackson as the person who allegedly shot Tanna.The man said he and Tanna were in their parked TV when a white Chevy Impala with back end damage stopped next to their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

5 injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 169

JORDAN, Minn. -- Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday morning in Scott County.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it hit multiple vehicles that were stopped for a red light from behind, pushing them into the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282. A second crash occurred because the vehicles pushed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Highway 169. A 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital. Officers say one party drove themselves to an area hospital for care.
BIN: Black Information Network

Mother Screams At Protestors After Black Man Is Killed By Police Snipers

A Minneapolis mother confronted Black Lives Matter protestors outside her home after police fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man, according to FOX 9. Police snipers killed Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg on July 14 during a six-hour long standoff after he opened fire within the building, reporters say. Family members claim the Black man was having a mental health crisis, and they weren't allowed to communicate with him during the tense situation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WashingtonExaminer

Homicide victim 'Princess Doe' identified 40 years later, suspect charged

A girl who was killed 40 years ago in a New Jersey town has been identified, and a suspect has been identified and charged with murder, according to local authorities. Dawn Olanick, a 17-year-old from Long Island, New York, was identified as the body found in a cemetery in Blairstown Township, New Jersey, on July 15, 1982, according to the Warren County, New Jersey, prosecutor’s office. Olanick was given the nickname "Princess Doe" while her identity was unknown.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Woman dies and man suffers ‘potentially life-altering injury’ after dog attack

A woman has died and a man has a “potentially life-altering injury” after a dog attacked them in South Yorkshire on Friday night.Police were called to a property in Masefield Road, in the village of West Melton, Rotherham, at about 10.15pm by a man saying a dog had attacked him and a woman.The woman, 43, had been fatally bitten and died at the scene.Neither dog was of a banned breedSouth Yorkshire PoliceThe man, 42, was taken to hospital after suffering a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, and wounds to his other hand, abdomen and face.A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and despite the best efforts of emergency crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.“The dog, plus another dog at the property, were secured by specially trained officers. Neither dog was of a banned breed.” Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- Police in Duluth arrested a woman Thursday morning after she allegedly stabbed a man.According to the city's police department, someone flagged down officers just before noon to report a stabbing on the 300 block of East Fifth Street.Officers found a wounded 45-year-old man. He was taken to a hospital, but police gave no word on his condition.Police recovered a knife and arrested a 39-year-old woman, who was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on pending assault charges. WCCO-TV typically does not identify arrested individuals until they are formally charged.The stabbing remains under investigation.
DULUTH, MN
102.5 The Bone

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are looking for the driver and passengers of a stolen car after they crashed into another car, killing an elderly woman and leaving her husband hurt Sunday night.Police said it happened at around 10 p.m. as the couple was driving north on Forest Street in St. Paul. The car that was stolen from Minneapolis turned west out of an alley, colliding with the couple just south of the intersection at Magnolia Avenue East.They said the woman who was hit and killed was in her 70s and was the driver of the car. She died at the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police respond to reports of shooting in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- There was a large police response to an apparent shooting in downtown Minneapolis overnight. The incident happened on the 500 block of 1st Avenue North, near the Hennepin Avenue light rail stop. Minneapolis police say that two people were struck in the incident. This is a developing story....

