ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police look for man they say beat an elderly person in Roxbury this week

universalhub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Police report they are looking for this man on a...

universalhub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Police Commissioner Michael Cox was beaten by fellow officers in 1995

BOSTON - Boston's new police commissioner has a unique perspective on policing. Once mistaken for a suspect, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow officers. No one was ever charged in the beating and two of the officers involved in the incident are still on the department.Cox spoke exclusively with the I-Team in 2020 about the incident It happened in January of 1995. Cox was a Boston Police officer working in plain clothes in Roxbury. He and his partner heard a radio call about a shooting and saw the getaway car.Cox says he got out and chased one of the suspects,...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Beast

Smiling Teens Caught on Camera Killing Elderly Man With Traffic Cone, Cops Say

Sickening video released by Philadelphia police shows a group of teens smile and record as they beat an elderly man to death with traffic cones. The man, identified by local TV station NBC 10 as James Lambert, was taken to the hospital early June 24 but died the following day from his head injuries, police said. (Cops said Lambert was 72 years old, while the local outlet reported he was 73.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
State
Alaska State
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#This Man#Violent Crime#Blue Hill Avenue
Seacoast Current

Video: Massachusetts State Police Shut Down I-495 to Rescue a Frightened, Injured Bear

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below will likely tug at your heartstrings and even bring tears, but please know that the bear, who was clearly suffering from major injuries, was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
BOSTON, MA
truecrimedaily

Massachusetts man charged after body found in woods along road

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after the body of a 29-year-old Worcester resident was found in a wooded area buried in the snow along a road. According to a news release from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, on March 5 shortly before 7 a.m., Ernest Appiah's body was found in the woods off of Asnebumskit Road in Paxton. Appiah's death was reportedly ruled a homicide.
Fox News

California police arrest woman for allegedly setting man on fire with gasoline

California police have charged a woman with attempted murder after footage showed her allegedly dousing a man in gasoline and setting him on fire Saturday. Police say Patricia Castillo, 48, was caught on video carrying out the attack on the victim, who remains unnamed. The victim was taken to the hospital soon after the incident with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsweek

Father Shot Dead While Playing Pokémon Go With 7-Year-Old

A father in Evanston, Illinois, was fatally shot in a park Thursday while playing Pokémon Go with his young daughter, his family says. Police responded to the scene after an officer in the area heard shots just after 9 p.m. Once officers arrived at the park and provided first aid to the father, he was pronounced dead, the Evanston Police Department wrote in a news release on Friday.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA employee found dead on Brown Line tracks in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA employee is dead after he was found on the tracks of the Brown Line overnight.The employee was found on the tracks at the LaSalle and Van Buren stop in the Loop around 1:48 a.m., according to police. Police say it appears the man may have made contact with the third rail.The death appears to be accidental, CTA said. Brown and Orange Line services are running with residual delays following the investigation. Customers can check for updates through the CTA website. In a statement, CTA says it is saddened by this tragic loss, and have extended their condolences to the employee's family and loved ones. They will be offering support services for employees affected by this tragedy.  
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy